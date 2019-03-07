Headhunters ranked the top 30 business schools. Harvard isn’t even in the top 20

By
Theron Mohamed, Business Insider US
-

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Nearly 3,700 recruiters were asked to score 30 top business schools on reputation, creativity of graduates and other measures for the Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools ranking.
  • When we combined the scores to create an overall ranking of b-schools, Harvard didn’t make the top 20.

Harvard may boast one of the most famous business schools in the world, but not to recruiters.

The headhunters scored Ivy League university poorly on the Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools ranking of full-time MBA programs.

Recruiters scored 30 leading business schools on a scale from 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). They compared the schools on their ability to produce diverse and high-quality candidates, the creativity of their graduates, and how well their students are trained compared to peers from other schools.

They also assessed the value of each school’s brand, its reputation for entrepreneurship, and how driven and entrepreneurial its students are.

We took the average score for each school across all six metrics to create an overall ranking of the top 30 business schools. Here they are:

1. Stanford University

Linda A Cicero/Stanford University/Facebook

Average score: 4.27

2. Georgetown University (McDonough)

Courtesy of McDonough School of Business

Average score: 4.16

3. Yale University

Via Flickr

Average score: 4.10

4. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)

Carnegie Mellon University/Facebook

Average score: 4.09

5. INSEAD

Facebook/insead

Average score: 4.08

6. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)

Via Flickr

Average score: 4.08

7. University of Washington (Foster)

Facebook/University of Washington

Average score: 4.07

8. IESE Business School

IESE – MBA/Facebook

Average score: 4.02

9. MIT (Sloan)

Wikipedia

Average score: 4.00

10. Rice University (Jones)

Shu-Wei Hsu/Flickr

Average score: 3.99

11. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

Wikipedia

Average score: 3.93

12. Cornell University (Johnson)

Via Flickr

Average score: 3.92

13. University of Chicago (Booth)

Luiz Gadelha Jr., Flickr

Average score: 3.92

14. Columbia University

LENS-68/Shutterstock

Average score: 3.92

15. University of Texas at Austin (McCombs)

Glassdoor

Average score: 3.92

16. IMD

YouTube/IMD business school

Average score: 3.91

17. Brigham Young University (Marriott)

Brigham Young University/Facebook

Average score: 3.88

18. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Average score: 3.86

19. University of Virginia (Darden)

Facebook/University of Virginia

Average score: 3.86

20. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Flickr/alberth2

Average score: 3.85

21. Harvard University

Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock

Average score: 3.85

22. Duke University (Fuqua)

Flickr / Matt Phillips

Average score: 3.85

23. Vanderbilt University (Owen)

Via Wikimedia Commons

Average score: 3.83

24. University of California, Los Angeles (Anderson)

Wikipedia

Average score: 3.83

25. Northwestern University (Kellogg)

Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Average score: 3.83

26. London Business School

C0mun1c4t10ns, Wikipedia

Average score: 3.77

27. New York University (Stern)

Shutterstock

Average score: 3.71

28. Emory University (Goizueta)

Mav/Wikimedia Commons

Average score: 3.68

29. University of Michigan (Ross)

Flickr/AndrewH324

Average score: 3.67

30. Dartmouth College (Tuck)

Tuck School of Business/Facebook

Average score: 3.63

