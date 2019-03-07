Headhunters ranked the top 30 business schools. Harvard isn’t even in the top 20

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Nearly 3,700 recruiters were asked to score 30 top business schools on reputation, creativity of graduates and other measures for the Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools ranking.

When we combined the scores to create an overall ranking of b-schools, Harvard didn’t make the top 20.

Harvard may boast one of the most famous business schools in the world, but not to recruiters.

The headhunters scored Ivy League university poorly on the Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools ranking of full-time MBA programs.

Recruiters scored 30 leading business schools on a scale from 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). They compared the schools on their ability to produce diverse and high-quality candidates, the creativity of their graduates, and how well their students are trained compared to peers from other schools.

They also assessed the value of each school’s brand, its reputation for entrepreneurship, and how driven and entrepreneurial its students are.

We took the average score for each school across all six metrics to create an overall ranking of the top 30 business schools. Here they are:

1. Stanford University

Average score: 4.27

2. Georgetown University (McDonough)

source Courtesy of McDonough School of Business

Average score: 4.16

3. Yale University

source Via Flickr

Average score: 4.10

4. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)

Average score: 4.09

5. INSEAD

Average score: 4.08

6. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)

source Via Flickr

Average score: 4.08

7. University of Washington (Foster)

source Facebook/University of Washington

Average score: 4.07

8. IESE Business School

Average score: 4.02

9. MIT (Sloan)

source Wikipedia

Average score: 4.00

10. Rice University (Jones)

Average score: 3.99

11. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

source Wikipedia

Average score: 3.93

12. Cornell University (Johnson)

source Via Flickr

Average score: 3.92

13. University of Chicago (Booth)

Average score: 3.92

14. Columbia University

source LENS-68/Shutterstock

Average score: 3.92

15. University of Texas at Austin (McCombs)

source Glassdoor

Average score: 3.92

16. IMD

Average score: 3.91

17. Brigham Young University (Marriott)

source Brigham Young University/Facebook

Average score: 3.88

18. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

source The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Average score: 3.86

19. University of Virginia (Darden)

Average score: 3.86

20. University of Southern California (Marshall)

Average score: 3.85

21. Harvard University

source Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock

Average score: 3.85

22. Duke University (Fuqua)

Average score: 3.85

23. Vanderbilt University (Owen)

source Via Wikimedia Commons

Average score: 3.83

24. University of California, Los Angeles (Anderson)

source Wikipedia

Average score: 3.83

25. Northwestern University (Kellogg)

source Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Average score: 3.83

26. London Business School

source C0mun1c4t10ns, Wikipedia

Average score: 3.77

27. New York University (Stern)

source Shutterstock

Average score: 3.71

28. Emory University (Goizueta)

Average score: 3.68

29. University of Michigan (Ross)

Average score: 3.67

30. Dartmouth College (Tuck)

Average score: 3.63

