Headhunters ranked the top 30 business schools. Harvard isn’t even in the top 20

- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
- Nearly 3,700 recruiters were asked to score 30 top business schools on reputation, creativity of graduates and other measures for the Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools ranking.
- When we combined the scores to create an overall ranking of b-schools, Harvard didn’t make the top 20.
Harvard may boast one of the most famous business schools in the world, but not to recruiters.
The headhunters scored Ivy League university poorly on the Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools ranking of full-time MBA programs.
Recruiters scored 30 leading business schools on a scale from 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). They compared the schools on their ability to produce diverse and high-quality candidates, the creativity of their graduates, and how well their students are trained compared to peers from other schools.
They also assessed the value of each school’s brand, its reputation for entrepreneurship, and how driven and entrepreneurial its students are.
We took the average score for each school across all six metrics to create an overall ranking of the top 30 business schools. Here they are:
1. Stanford University
Average score: 4.27
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
2. Georgetown University (McDonough)
- source
- Courtesy of McDonough School of Business
Average score: 4.16
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
3. Yale University
- source
- Via Flickr
Average score: 4.10
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
4. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)
Average score: 4.09
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
5. INSEAD
- source
- Facebook/insead
Average score: 4.08
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
6. University of California at Berkeley (Haas)
- source
- Via Flickr
Average score: 4.08
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
7. University of Washington (Foster)
- source
- Facebook/University of Washington
Average score: 4.07
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
8. IESE Business School
- source
- IESE – MBA/Facebook
Average score: 4.02
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
9. MIT (Sloan)
- source
- Wikipedia
Average score: 4.00
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
10. Rice University (Jones)
- source
- Shu-Wei Hsu/Flickr
Average score: 3.99
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
11. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)
- source
- Wikipedia
Average score: 3.93
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
12. Cornell University (Johnson)
- source
- Via Flickr
Average score: 3.92
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
13. University of Chicago (Booth)
- source
- Luiz Gadelha Jr., Flickr
Average score: 3.92
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
14. Columbia University
- source
- LENS-68/Shutterstock
Average score: 3.92
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
15. University of Texas at Austin (McCombs)
- source
- Glassdoor
Average score: 3.92
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
16. IMD
- source
- YouTube/IMD business school
Average score: 3.91
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
17. Brigham Young University (Marriott)
- source
- Brigham Young University/Facebook
Average score: 3.88
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
18. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
Average score: 3.86
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
19. University of Virginia (Darden)
Average score: 3.86
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
20. University of Southern California (Marshall)
- source
- Flickr/alberth2
Average score: 3.85
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
21. Harvard University
- source
- Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock
Average score: 3.85
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
22. Duke University (Fuqua)
- source
- Flickr / Matt Phillips
Average score: 3.85
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
23. Vanderbilt University (Owen)
- source
- Via Wikimedia Commons
Average score: 3.83
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
24. University of California, Los Angeles (Anderson)
- source
- Wikipedia
Average score: 3.83
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
25. Northwestern University (Kellogg)
- source
- Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University
Average score: 3.83
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
26. London Business School
- source
- C0mun1c4t10ns, Wikipedia
Average score: 3.77
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
27. New York University (Stern)
- source
- Shutterstock
Average score: 3.71
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
28. Emory University (Goizueta)
- source
- Mav/Wikimedia Commons
Average score: 3.68
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
29. University of Michigan (Ross)
- source
- Flickr/AndrewH324
Average score: 3.67
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools
30. Dartmouth College (Tuck)
Average score: 3.63
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools