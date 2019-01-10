‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is getting a ‘Fortnite’-style battle royale mode

caption “Red Dead Redemption 2” was one of the most celebrated games of 2018. source Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Red Dead Online, the multiplayer online mode in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” is currently in a beta phase.

A new update will add a “Fortnite”-style battle royale mode called Gun Rush to Red Dead Online, along with some quality of life improvements.

Creator Rockstar Games expects the beta to continue for a few more months, and is developing separate story missions for Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer mode in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” is getting some major updates to mark the start of 2019 – including Gun Rush, a new game mode that’s similar to “Fortnite: Battle Royale.”

Gun Rush was added an update landing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One today, and lets up to 32 players play at once. Like “Fortnite,” Gun Rush tosses players into a shrinking battle zone and forces them to search for weapons to survive. Players can ride solo or join up with a team, and the last squad standing wins the game.

source “Red Dead Online”/Rockstar Games

Rockstar is planning more quality of life improvements for Red Dead Online, too, like daily challenges, a revised bounty system for aggressive players, and other changes that will help organize player interactions on the online frontier. Future updates will include new story missions, dynamic events, collectible items, and different competitive modes like races.

Though Red Dead Online is included with every purchase of “Red Dead Redemption 2,” Rockstar says the online mode is still in a beta phase and will remain so for a few more months.. Prior to the launch of Red Dead Online, Rockstar said it planned to work alongside the community to build an ideal online experience.

“We look forward to working with our amazing and dedicated community to share ideas, help us fix teething problems and work with us to develop ‘Red Dead Online’ into something really fun and innovative,” the company said in a statement.

In the past, Rockstar developers have said they consider Red Dead Online and “Red Dead Redemption 2” to be two different games. Rockstar still provides regular updates to Grand Theft Auto Online, even though “Grand Theft Auto V” launched more than five years ago in 2013. Rockstar’s ongoing support has helped that game sell more than 100 copies worldwide.

“Red Dead Redemption 2” was one of the most celebrated games of 2018, and with ongoing support for Red Dead Online, the game won’t soon be forgotten.