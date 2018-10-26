People are freaking out about how long ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ takes to download

caption Life is slower on the range. source Rockstar Games

On Friday, the much-anticipated “Red Dead Redemption 2” launched.

The game is massive – it takes over 60 hours to complete the story.

That massive scale also means a massive file size: Anywhere from 90 to over 100 GB, depending on the version. And that can mean lengthy download times, which is making some folks pretty upset.

The biggest game of 2018 is finally here: “Red Dead Redemption 2” is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. But that doesn’t mean you can play it immediately.

This is 2018, after all, so you’ve gotta deal with a pretty hefty download and/or file install on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you buy the game digitally, you’re looking at somewhere in the range of 93 to 107 GB depending on your console of choice.

And that’s got people freaking the hell out as they wait for the massive download to complete:

*starts 90G download for Red Dead Redemption 2* my PS4: pic.twitter.com/xgJ5JhvLv3 — Jemale Bozeman (@JemaleBozeman) October 19, 2018

Me, patiently waiting at work, counting down the hours until I can get home and play red dead redemption 2. Which needs an entire workday to download. pic.twitter.com/CeXBWJOGPx — Risa (@Risa_Lyn) October 26, 2018

Just got Red Dead Redemption 2, an now downloading the 2 discs… I haven’t seen a 2 disc download in like 4Ever… 105GB on my PS4 gettin eat up right now… pic.twitter.com/xli3WARK35 — Beasley (@CBeasley) October 26, 2018

One intrepid user even went as far as to look up the file size for a previous Rockstar Game of note: The original “Grand Theft Auto.”

Waiting for the 93 gb download of Red Dead Redemption 2 to complete, I googled how big GTA 1 was. 80 mb it turns out. That's 0.08% of the size. — Sven Grundberg (@svengrundberg) October 25, 2018

There are, of course, ways around dealing with these massive file sizes.

You could buy a physical copy of the game, for instance – it’ll still take some time to install, but not nearly as much time as a 90 GB file takes to download.

And there’s one other option for you digital-only folks: Set the game to start downloading remotely on your console while you’re at work/school/etc. Both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have this option, and you can easily set it up through your respective console’s settings.

That said, if you’re stuck waiting on a particularly long download of “Red Dead Redemption 2,” we’ve got a few suggestions:

Connect your console directly to your router via ethernet cable – it should go faster than wireless. Put your console in sleep mode/rest mode and stop looking at the download – a watched pot never boils, you know! Make a really tasty sandwich, and eat it – who doesn’t like sandwiches?! Re-read our review to amp up your hype levels.

And, if all else fails, there’s always this video you could watch: