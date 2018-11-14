This guy followed ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ characters for a full day and discovered just how detailed the game really is

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

“Red Dead Redemption 2,” out now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, is one of the most detailed video games ever developed.

Just how detailed is the game, exactly?

While there are tons of activities and storylines to explore in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” Joe from YouTube gaming channel DefendTheHouse recently decided to spend a full day in the game just following around a handful of the game’s NPCs, or non-playable characters, and nothing more.

The results are fascinating, as these characters hardly play a role in the game, yet they still have their own unique schedules and characteristics.

Take a look at what happens when you follow around random people in “Red Dead Redemption 2” all day:

Here’s our first NPC. Let’s call him “Shepherd.” Around 8 a.m., Shepherd heads off to work.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

He tends to sheep at the farm between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

Around 12:30 p.m., Shepherd moves bags of feed to the farm to feed pigs, sheep, and goats.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

He continues moving bags of feed through the rest of the work day.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

Around 9:15 p.m., Shepherd calls it a day and heads to the local bar for a drink.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

And just after midnight, Shepherd returns to his own home to sleep.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

The DefendTheHouse channel surmised that this particular character must work in the sheep yards, generally keeps to himself, and might be from out of town, given how he’s sort of a loner.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

Let’s look at another example, just to see how different two NPCs can be. Let’s name this guy “Jameson.”

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

Jameson wakes up at 6:45 a.m., inside a bar, and heads off to work at his construction job.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

After a couple of hours of work, Jameson sneaks away to take a swig of his flask.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

After a 15-minute booze break, Jameson returns to the construction, hammering nails and whatnot.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

Jameson leaves work around 1:45 p.m. and heads to the local saloon for lunch.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

After about an hour, Jameson heads back to work.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

Jameson performs construction work from around 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when he stops working and starts cleaning up the mess made by the construction.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

At 7:15 p.m., Jameson calls it a day and heads to a busy bar for a drink and some friendly company.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

After a few hours of stumbling around drunk, Jameson finds his favorite table and passes out.

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

The DefendTheHouse gaming channel believes this NPC is a construction worker, is probably unmarried, and could even be homeless, adding he also “drinks too much.”

source YouTube/DefendTheHouse

Those are just two examples of what NPCs do all day in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” but the video from DefendTheHouse has even more examples to share.