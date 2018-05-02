The folks behind ‘Grand Theft Auto’ just put out a new trailer for their next big game, ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’— take a look

The hotly-anticipated sequel to “Red Dead Redemption” doesn’t hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until October 26. The entire summer still sits between you and what’s likely to be the biggest game of 2018.
The good news is that, in the meantime, Rockstar Games issued a new trailer for the game on Wednesday. And in doing so, further detailed the upcoming prequel’s storyline.
If “Red Dead Redemption” was a tale of vengeance and, yes, redemption, “Red Dead Redemption 2” is seemingly a tale of survival. Here’s what we learned from the latest trailer:
In “Red Dead Redemption 2,” the main character is Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde Gang — a crew who played an important role in the previous “Red Dead” game.
The game is a prequel to the previous game in the series. It follows the Van der Linde gang as they “rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive.”
The latest trailer demonstrates this in several instances, including a bank robbery and a train robbery.
Since “Red Dead Redemption 2” is set in 1899 on the American Frontier, the railroad plays a prominent role.
But, as the latest trailer points out, “By 1899, the West had nearly been tamed. The age of gunslingers and outlaws had almost passed into myth.” Bustling cities were being established, eventually growing large enough to require formalized policing.
A major theme of the first “Red Dead Redemption” was the evolution of the US, and it appears we’ll see a slightly earlier version of that in “Red Dead Redemption 2.”
A few teases of American society circa 1899 show up in the latest trailer, including the fire-spitter above and the tattoo artist below.
But much of it focuses on the exploits of the Van der Linde gang — the game’s main set of characters.
And the gorgeous American west, of course.
“Red Dead Redemption 2” arrives on October 26 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Check out the latest trailer right here: