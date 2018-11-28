I was going to write about my most anticipated game of 2018, but I played 136 hours of “Red Dead Redemption 2” instead

source Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

I was highly anticipating “Battlefield V,” the newest entry in my favorite game series, and I’ve had a copy for weeks now.

But “Red Dead Redemption 2,” this year’s blockbuster Wild West game, stole its thunder – at least for me.

“Battlefield V” is still a great game, but it’s competing for my precious time with “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

And let me tell you that it takes a lot to drag me away from my beloved “Battlefield.”

I’m probably the biggest “Battlefield” fan in the office, and yet, I’ve neglected “Battlefield V,” the latest entry in the war-gaming franchise, since I got an early copy ahead of its November 20th launch.

Instead, I’ve played 136 hours of “Red Dead Redemption 2” since November 4, a game set in the tail-end of the outlaw days in the Wild West. To compare, I’ve played a paltry 20 hours of “Battlefield V,” with a good chunk of those hours dedicated to completing the story mode, rather than any multiplayer.

To be honest, “RDR2” ruined the launch of “Battlefield V,” at least for me.

source Rockstar Games

Out of a sheer sense of duty, I forced myself to sit down and play “Battlefield V” after a four-day marathon of “RDR2.” I started off with the story campaign before playing the online multiplayer mode, as I usually do with a new “Battlefield” game, but I only lasted about half an hour until I couldn’t bear it any longer.

All I could think about was “RDR2.” For the first time ever, I had been drawn away from my favorite game series.

It’s not that “Battlefield V” is a bad game. Quite the contrary, the online multiplayer mode of “Battlefield V” is as good as ever, and it’ll get better over time as new game modes are added and minor tweaks are made. You know, it’s an entirely different game as “RDR2,” so it’s hard to make a direct comparison.

But if “Battlefield V” is a good game, “RDR2” is a fantastic game. Gorgeous visuals, a great story, a wide-open world to explore, good acting, and the general vibe of the wild west all come together to make what is probably the best game I’ve played in a very long time. It’s extremely hard to put down, even with options as good as “Battlefield V” on my plate.

source Rockstar Games

Even the menial tasks in “RDR2,” like cooking food, feeding your horse, hunting, maintaining your weapons, and even side quests enhance the game. In fact, unlike side quests in a lot of other games, side quests in “RDR2” actually enriches the main story.

I’m not saying everyone will enjoy “RDR2,” nor am I saying that you should absolutely buy it. Like most games you might be unsure about, your $60+ on “RDR2” could either be the best you’ve even spent on a video game or it could be the worst. I could be anyone telling you that “RDR2” is a fantastic game, except I happen to have a megaphone in the form of an online media outlet – Business Insider – and I just needed to tell you how good it is.

Perhaps my draw towards “RDR2” rather than “Battlefield V” also has to do with the fact that World War II has been “done before,” and it’s been done quite often. So, the novelty of World War II-based games is slightly worn on me. Meanwhile, “RDR2” is the first game I’ve played set in the Wild West setting, so it’s brand new to me.

Still, as I mentioned earlier, “Battlefield V” is also a great game, or at least the multiplayer portion of it is. After “RDR2,” the story campaign in “Battlefield V” feels antiquated, stiff, and linear. But the story isn’t the reason why fans of the “Battlefield” series buy each new game.

source EA/DICE

The visuals in “Battlefield V” are also beautiful, gameplay is fantastic, and it has some of the best audio experiences in any game. I find it difficult to overlook the horrors of war when I play a “Battlefield” game because of the audio.

One thing that gets me when I play “Battlefield V” is crying out for a medic after I’ve been mortally wounded, only to find that no one is coming to my rescue. For some, it may seem like an incovenience that your teammates aren’t there to help, and you know you’ll re-spawn a few moments later.

To me – a sentimental person who deeply immerses himself into pretty much anything on a screen – it makes me reflect on the potential experience of being a wounded soldier during World War II, and just how horrifying and terrifying it must have been to be alone and inches from death. No other game makes me feel this way, not even “RDR2.” To be sure, “Battlefield V” is the best first-person-shooter I’ve played to date, at least so far.

I suspect I’ll give my full attention to “Battlefield V” once I tire of “RDR2.” That said, the online multiplayer mode of “RDR2” is starting to roll out, which could tempt me away for longer. For the first time ever, “Battlefield’s” dominion over my time is threatened.