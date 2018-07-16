Crowd favourites, the Red Lions, will attempt a record-breaking jump from 3800 metres at this year’s NDP

Divers and parachuters alike will be breaking records at this years NDP. MINDEF

The Singapore Army’s parachute display team – the Red Lions – and the Republic of Singapore Navy’s naval combat divers will be setting milestones at this year’s National Day Parade (NDP).

The combined ten-man team will be executing a jump from a record 3800 metres from a C-130 Hercules aircraft over Sentosa and will then glide all the way to where the Marina Bay Floating Platform where the NDP will be held, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

To train for the jump, which takes place 750 metres higher than previous ones, the jumpers had to undergo a special two-week wingsuit training programme in the US to prepare for the performance.

They will free fall for about a minute with speeds reaching up to about 200 kph.

The leader of the Red Lions team, 1st Warrant Officer (1WO) Ivan Low, said: “The training started as early as in February. All our jumps are in team level, so we have to run through many scenarios to perfect our jumps.”

As they soar through the sky, the Red Lions will form a nine-man diamond formation, while Major (MAJ) Arnold Low will capture the aerial action as the Red Lions’ cameraman.

Before that, the elite Naval Combat Divers will also be executing a freefall water jump in full operational gear for the first time.

The divers from the Republic of Singapore’s Navy will jump from a Super Puma helicopter at 1830 metres into the waters around the Marina Bay Floating Platform.

They team of eight will then deploy their military parachutes at 1220 metres to come into a vertical stack formation. From 213 metres, the divers will pilot their way to land precisely in a designated drop zone in the waters.