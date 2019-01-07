Red Lobster will no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show after he made controversial comments about women’s pay and immigrants

caption Red Lobster is joining the mass of advertisers abandoning Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show. source Hollis Johnson

Red Lobster is no longer advertising on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, the chain told Business Insider Monday.

The seafood chain follows at least 19 other advertisers that have cut advertising on the show since December, including IHOP, Minted, and the jobs site Indeed.

The Fox News host sparked backlash recently for blaming high-earning women for “men in decline.” He also said that allowing immigrants from impoverished countries to come to the US would make it “poorer and dirtier.”

Red Lobster is joining a wave of advertisers that have cut ties with conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show.

The chain confirmed to Business Insider on Monday that it is no longer advertising during “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” This comes after critics pointed out that the seafood chain was one of the few brands that continued to advertise on the prime time opinion show after recent controversies.

A wave of backlash began last month when Carlson said in a segment that the US needed more “scientists and engineers,” as the country seeks to fill automated and tech-centered jobs.

“Instead we’re getting waves of people with high school educations or less. Nice people, no one doubts that, but as an economic matter this is insane. It’s indefensible, so no one even tries to defend it,” he said.

“Instead our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our country poorer and dirtier and more divided.”

More recently, the provocative host sparked backlash when he argued that high-earning women are to blame for “men in decline.” He premised his argument on the generalization that women consider men who earn less than them undesirable as life partners.

“In many areas, women suddenly made more than men. Now, before you applaud that as a victory for feminism, consider some of the effects,” he said. “Study after study has shown that when men make less than women, women generally don’t want to marry them. Now maybe they should want to marry them, but they don’t.”

Carlson was slammed for the comments. Critics pointed to research that shows that when women’s wages increase, men and children benefit.

Hey @TuckerCarlson, Research shows that closing the #genderwagegap is beneficial for women, men, families, the US & global economies and businesses. Read up: https://t.co/0ROJg5WpMN https://t.co/ii6eBxKLRN — NYS Dept of Labor (@NYSLabor) January 3, 2019

In mid-December, insurance company Pacific Life was the first of the most recent wave of advertisers to come out in disagreement with Carlson, saying the company would “not be advertising on Mr. Carlson’s show in the coming weeks as we reevaluate our relationship with his program.”

caption IHOP cut ads on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in December 2018. source Hollis Johnson

Brands including online-design marketplace IHOP, Minted, and jobs site Indeed were among those that followed suit in cutting ties in the following days.

Fox News did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. In December, the news organization issued a statement saying: “We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants.”

“Attempts were made last month to bully and terrorize Tucker and his family at their home. He is now once again being threatened via Twitter by far left activist groups with deeply political motives. While we do not advocate boycotts, these same groups never target other broadcasters and operate under a grossly hypocritical double standard given their intolerance to all opposing points of view.”