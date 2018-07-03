The red version of this $580 smartphone is so beautiful I can barely take it

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

OnePlus has done it again, this time with a stunning red OnePlus 6 model that’s leagues more beautiful than any other smartphone out there.

All except the silk white OnePlus 6 model, perhaps.

OnePlus is releasing the red OnePlus 6 model on July 10, and only in the higher-end $580 model with 8GB of RAM for smooth performance and 128GB of storage.

This phone isn’t just pretty, either. It’s among the best bargains you can get for any smartphone, Android or iOS. The OnePlus 6 performs better than the competition like the Galaxy S9 and Pixel 2 but costs around $200 less. And it’s nearly half the price of the iPhone X.

Keen-eyed smartphone enthusiasts will froth at the mouth about how the OnePlus 6 doesn’t come with wireless charging, or the absolute best camera on a smartphone. But honestly, I couldn’t care less about wireless charging, and it looks like OnePlus fans feel the same way. Wireless charging is slow and it stops charging your phone when you lift it off the wireless charging pad.

And about the camera, the OnePlus 6 is no slouch. It’s at the same level as the Galaxy S9 and iPhone X, but just not quite there.

Check out the red OnePlus 6 in all its glory:

OnePlus recently announced a red version of the OnePlus 6 smartphone, and it’s absolutely stunning.

The company went with glossy glass for the red instead of the matte texture from the white OnePlus 6.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The edges have a metallic matte texture.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The fingerprint scanner on the back contrasts with the red of the phone, and it’s a gorgeous touch.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

From the front, the red OnePlus 6 is a smartphone to behold.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Even when the screen is off, the red edges pop.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The red is still visible with OnePlus’ cases, and it looks fantastic.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

It’s the biggest shame for Verizon customers like myself. The OnePlus 6 isn’t compatible with Verizon’s network.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

If you don’t fancy the red, the white model is also extraordinarily beautiful.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The white model has matte glass texture on the back versus the glossy glass texture from the red model. The white has this deep, silky, pearly look to it that brings it to a level of its own in terms of smartphone design.

