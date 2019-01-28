A red panda went on the run for a day after escaping from a zoo in Northern Ireland

A red panda has been found more than 16 hours after it went missing from Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland.

A zoo spokeswoman told INSIDER that the red panda was called Amber and that she was born at the zoo around six months ago.

Amber is healthy and back in her enclosure, the zoo said.

Red pandas are listed as endangered, with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild due to factors like climate change and deforestation.

A red panda escaped from a zoo in Northern Ireland, starting a police hunt for the endangered animal that lasted more than 16 hours.

The red panda went missing from Belfast Zoo on Sunday, with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) saying said that it had gone on a “surprise vacation.”

A zoo spokeswoman told INSIDER that the zoo was not exactly sure when the animal went missing, but that a sighting was reported to the police at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. It was found safe just before midday on Monday.

The panda’s name is Amber, one of two cubs born at the zoo in June 2018, an official said. Her sister’s name is Autumn.

Amber is back in her enclosure after being checked by a vet and is “perfectly healthy,” the spokeswoman told INSIDER. It is not clear where she was found.

The PSNI had appealed for the public’s help on Facebook, but still joked about Amber’s antics. “Folks.. earlier today a red panda decided to take a surprise vacation from Belfast zoo, it is believed to be currently taking in the sights of beautiful Glengormley,” the PSNI wrote, naming a town that is a five-minute drive from the zoo.

The police had warned people not to approach or try to capture the animal, but to call them if they spot the animal.

“Although they are not aggressive by nature they may be defensive when cornered,” the police said.

The police also asked drivers to be careful in case the animal decided to cross the road.

The animals are nocturnal and generally seek out wooded areas, the police said.

Red pandas are listed as endangered, with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild due to factors like climate change and deforestation, according to the World Wildlife Federation.

Red pandas have a playful and clumsy nature, as you can see in this video: