‘Red Sonja’ producers discuss the aftermath of the sexual misconduct allegations against the movie’s former director, Bryan Singer

Director Bryan Singer left the movie “Red Sonja” in March, a few months after an Atlantic report that detailed sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Producers Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman talked to Business Insider about Singer’s departure.

Campbell and Grobman said it was a mutual decision between Millennium and Singer for the director to depart the movie.

“He was wonderful, he was kind,” Grobman said. “I can’t tell you enough positive things about the guy, professionally.”

The filmmaker Bryan Singer departed Millennium Films’ upcoming comic-book adaptation, “Red Sonja,” in March, two months after a bombshell report in The Atlantic that detailed accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

But two producers of “Red Sonja,” Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman, told Business Insider last week that Singer’s departure was a mutual decision, that he wasn’t fired, and that they had a positive professional relationship with Singer.

“If it’s not the right time for him to work, then it’s not the right time for him to work,” Campbell said.

Singer was accused by multiple men in the Atlantic investigation in January of sexual misconduct, including men who claimed Singer had sex with them in the 1990s, when they were underage and Singer was in his 30s.

Singer, who’s known for directing multiple “X-Men” movies and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has denied all accusations against him. He agreed to settle a lawsuit against him for $150,000 last month. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed the lawsuit in 2017, claiming Singer sexually assaulted him 15 years ago when Sanchez-Guzman was 17 years old.

“Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty,” Grobman said last week. “We don’t know. We had a great experience with Bryan Singer on a movie that he produced [2014’s ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan,’ which Campbell and Grobman were executive producers of]. He was wonderful, he was kind. I can’t tell you enough positive things about the guy, professionally.”

A spokesman for Singer confirmed to Business Insider that he had a positive professional relationship with Campbell and Grobman.

“Red Sonja” was briefly delayed following the allegations against Singer, and the producing duo were ready to focus on other projects in the interim. Millennium CEO Avi Lerner had released a controversial statement defending Singer in January, which he then quickly walked back, claiming he hadn’t read the statement before greenlighting it.

“I think victims should be heard and this allegation should be taken very, very seriously,” Lerner told The Hollywood Reporter in January. “I just don’t agree to judge by the Twitter. I want [the accused] to be judged by the court.”

Last week, Campbell and Grobman characterized Singer’s departure as a mutual decision between Millennium and Singer, despite a previous THR report that Millennium fired Singer because it could not find a domestic distributor for the movie. A spokesman for Singer also said it was a mutual decision for Singer to leave “Red Sonja.”

“We were saddened by it,” Grobman said. “I only know, from our experience, he was the kindest, sweetest, most talented person that we worked with.”

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway replaced Singer last month to direct “Red Sonja.” Campbell said that Soloway “hunted us down.”

“She was so passionate about the character and her journey, and her take on what she wants to do with the movie,” Campbell said. “Her pitch was very fresh. She’s so talented and she’s part of the wave of the future. She’s taking us on a journey to where we’re going, similar to what ‘Black Panther’ did. It’s not going to be what you think it will be, it will be something completely different.”

