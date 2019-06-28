Take a look inside the luxury jet billed as a ‘flying cruise ship’ that the Red Sox took to London for their series against the Yankees

caption The Boston Red Sox arrived in London in style aboard one of the most luxurious planes on the planet. source Greenpoint Technologies

The Boston Red Sox flew to London in style for their upcoming series against the New York Yankees.

Rather than a standard charter, the Red Sox flew aboard the Crystal Skye – a Boeing 777-200LR Worldliner wide-body jet from Crystal AirCruises.

The trip reportedly cost the team $500,000, but after taking a look inside, it’s not hard to see why the flight was so expensive.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Boston Red Sox flew to London in style for their upcoming series against the New York Yankees.

While baseball players might be used to chartered flights, the Red Sox took things to another level for their trip to London, flying aboard the Crystal Skye – a Boeing 777-200LR Worldliner wide-body jet from Crystal AirCruises.

According to The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, the flight cost the team $500,000, but taking a look around the interior, it’s easy to see why the trip is so expensive.

The plane features a full bar, as well as luxury seating for up to 88 passengers, and as videos from the flight show, the Red Sox had quite a good time during their trip across the pond.

Below you can take a closer look at the Crystal Skye.

Benjamin Zhang contributed to this post.

In August 2017, Crystal AirCruises took delivery of a new Boeing 777-200LR jet christened the Crystal Skye.

source Greenpoint Technologies

The 777-200LR is powered by a pair of massive GE90 turbofan engines and is capable of flying nearly 9,500 miles nonstop.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Step inside and the 777’s ultra-functional interior has been transformed into a stylish luxury oasis.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Up front is a roomy lounge where the plane’s occupants can grab a drink and socialize.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Naturally, the focal point of the lounge is a fully stocked bar at the front of the room.

source Greenpoint Technologies

The bar is flanked by a host of dining tables.

source Greenpoint Technologies

At the rear of the lounge is the entrance to…

source Greenpoint Technologies

… The passenger compartment.

source Greenpoint Technologies

The cabin has room for 88 flatbed seats that can each be converted into 70.5-inch beds.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Each seat is equipped with a 24-inch entertainment screen and complimentary wifi.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Passengers even have access to a butler.

source Greenpoint Technologies

A full-time executive chef is on the flight as well.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Crystal even promises a Michelin-star quality dining experience.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Here’s the bathroom!

source Greenpoint Technologies

All of this isn’t cheap. Air cruises on board the Crystal Skye reportedly cost as much as $159,000 per person for an around the world trip. According to Darren Rovell at The Action Network, the flight across the pond cost the Red Sox a cool $500,000.

source Greenpoint Technologies

Source: Puget Sound Business Journal

Read more:

MLB Power Rankings: Where every team stands at the halfway point of the season

Cody Bellinger had to ask Dodgers fans to stop jumping on the field to hug him

The Lakers made 2 huge moves in a matter of hours that set them up perfectly to add another big star

USA-France could become the most expensive game in Women’s World Cup history, with tickets hitting the secondary market for as much as $11,000