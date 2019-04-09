The billionaire who owns the Red Sox and The Boston Globe is selling his Florida mansion at a 40% price chop — here’s a look inside the 19-bathroom home

caption The spacious downstairs living room is complete with a spiral staircase. source Rise Media

John W. Henry owns the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Globe, and the Liverpool Football Club. He also owns a spacious Florida mansion that’s currently on the market.

According to recent reporting from Forbes, the “custom-made” home is now listed for $15 million, marking a $10 million price cut. After a successful start at his firm, J.W. Henry & Co., Henry purchased the Boston Red Sox for $380 million in 2002, followed by Liverpool FC for £300 million in 2010 – almost $400 million today.

The home was first put on the market with Senada Adzem of Douglas Elliman Real Estate in November for $25 million after over two decades of use. Henry first purchased the property in 1991 for $650,000, and started using his completed mansion five years later.

The mansion now numbers as one of many major price drops over the past year, including a 70% discount on Michael Jackson’s infamous Neverland Ranch and a billion-dollar mountaintop property now listed for $650 million.

Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Lina Batarags shows that customized houses like Henry’s can be hard to sell, as they include extremely personalized features – such as private recording studios – that do not appeal to every buyer.

Keep reading for an inside look at the multimillion-dollar mansion, from its master library to its private music studio.

The lakefront property is known as Tashun or “House of Peace” …

… and currently belongs to billionaire Red Sox owner John Henry. John W. Henry also owns the Liverpool Football Club and The Boston Globe. Forbes estimates that his net worth is $2.7 billion.

source Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Image

The house sits on a spacious 6.3-acre plot featuring ample lawn space …

… and a massive main driveway. The property also features palm trees and carefully groomed flower beds.

The front entrance is flanked by pillars …

caption The main doors of the Tashun.

… which lead into the spacious foyer.

Part of the main level is covered in light-paneled wood flooring …

caption One of several staircases in the 40,000-square foot home.

… while the living room is finished with carpeting and features floor-to-ceiling windows.

caption The living room, with the large dining space in the background.

The main level also features a spiral staircase …

caption Additional seating in the living area.

… and art-decorated hallways lead to the home’s seven bedrooms …

… along with its private recording studio.

caption The recording studio faces the property's lake.

The studio comes with its own Hollywood-themed bathroom. It’s one of 19 total bathrooms in the house.

caption Of the 19 total bathrooms, 10 are full baths and 9 — including this one — are half baths.

Additional rooms include the master library, complete with couch seating and desk space.

The library is nearby the home’s clubroom, which features a foosball table, bar stool seating, and views of the lakefront property.

caption The foosball table features the Liverpool Football Club, the English soccer team John Henry owns.

Downstairs, an Italian-inspired dining area includes a wood-fire pizza oven and glass-paneled doors …

… that lead out to the pool area.

The property’s back patio area offers views of the home’s many balconies …

caption The back exterior of the Tashun.

… and guests can enjoy the warm weather from the home’s outdoor dining space during the day as well.

