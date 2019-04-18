Justice Department releases redacted Mueller report to public

caption Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Justice Department released a redacted version of the special counsel Robert Mueller‘s final report in the Russia investigation on Thursday.

The report includes key revelations about some of the most significant counterintelligence inquiries in the investigation, including motivations behind the myriad meetings and contacts between President Donald Trump’s associates and those linked to the Russian government.

It also includes previously unseen evidence prosecutors collected as part of their investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice in the Russia probe.

Attorney General William Barr previously announced Mueller’s “principal conclusions” in the investigation, telling Congress that the special counsel did not find sufficient evidence to bring a conspiracy charge against President Donald Trump or those associated with his campaign.

Barr also told Congress he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded Trump did not obstruct justice, even though Mueller declined to come to a conclusion on the matter.

The report’s release caps nearly two years of frenzied speculation over what the former FBI director uncovered as he investigated Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election, whether members of President Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow to tilt the race in his favor, and whether Trump obstructed justice after the public learned of the investigation.

caption Attorney General William Barr. source Reuters

Mueller’s key findings in the obstruction probe

Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to bring a conspiracy charge against Trump or anyone associated with his campaign for coordinating with the Russian government during the election.

They also declined to make a “traditional prosecutorial judgment” on whether Trump obstructed justice, citing current DOJ guidelines that say a sitting president cannot be indicted. Apart from that, they also said a criminal accusation against a sitting president could impede his ability to govern, and that they did not want to get ahead of “constitutional processes for addressing presidential misconduct.”

However, they noted, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”

“Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment,” the report said. “The evidence we obtained about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mueller’s team went on to lay out multiple scenarios, some of which have already been reported, that could shed light on the obstruction case.

Flynn’s ouster, Sessions’ recusal, and Comey’s firing

After Trump suggested that FBI director James Comey “let go” of the bureau’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he tried to have then deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland draft a letter saying the president had not directed Flynn to discuss US sanctions on Russia with then Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. McFarland declined to do so because she did not know whether it was true.

Shortly after then Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, Trump urged an aide to ask Sessions to “unrecuse” and grew angry when Sessions did not.

After Comey publicly confirmed the existence of the Russia probe, Trump asked the Director of National Intelligence and heads of the CIA and NSA to publicly dispel speculation that Trump had any links to Russia’s interference campaign.

Trump called Comey twice and asked him to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation by telling the public Trump was not under investigation.

In a subsection of the report focused on Trump’s decision to fire Comey, the special counsel used Trump’s own words against him when he laid out how Trump said on national television that he fired the FBI director because of “this Russia thing,” and that he had made the decision to terminate him before the Justice Department had a chance to weigh in.

Mueller also detailed how Trump told two Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting in the days after Comey’s ouster that he “had faced great pressure because of Russia,” and that dismissing the FBI director had taken “great pressure” off of him.

Barr comes under the spotlight for his oversight of Mueller’s probe

Attorney General William Barr faced intense pressure from Democratic lawmakers to release an un-redacted version of the report to Congress. But he said he is bound by federal law and DOJ guidelines to redact certain types of information from the document.

The attorney general redacted four categories from the final report:

Information that went before a grand jury but did not result in criminal charges.

Information that could compromise intelligence sources and methods.

Information that could pertain to other ongoing investigative matters.

Information that would “unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties.”

In an initial four-page review of the report released last month, Barr said Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to bring conspiracy charges against Trump or anyone associated with his campaign. Prosecutors declined to come to a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, but Barr, in consultation with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, determined the president did not commit an obstruction crime.

Barr’s review – specifically, his conclusion in the obstruction inquiry – sparked outrage among Democratic lawmakers who pointed to a memo the attorney general wrote last year in which he called the obstruction investigation “legally insupportable” and said it should not be sanctioned by the Justice Department.

The memo, Democrats argued, indicated Barr was biased and was not qualified to offer his own conclusions in the investigation. They claimed, moreover, that the attorney general had usurped Congress’ oversight authority by determining Trump did not obstruct justice instead of leaving it up to lawmakers to decide.

House Democrats, led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, are now locked in a fierce fight with the Justice Department over obtaining a full, un-redacted copy of Mueller’s report. Earlier this month, the committee subpoenaed the department for the report, as well as its underlying evidence and any grand-jury information contained in the document.

Barr came under further scrutiny last week when several media outlets reported that members of Mueller’s team were frustrated and dissatisfied with Barr’s characterization of their findings in the Russia investigation.

The New York Times reported that the special counsel’s findings were far more damaging to Trump than Barr’s review conveyed. And people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post they believed Barr’s letter on Mueller’s report downplayed the fact that “the evidence they gathered on obstruction was alarming and significant.”

The reports also said Mueller’s team had prepared multiple summaries of their own of their conclusions and were perplexed as to why Barr didn’t include more information from those summaries in his initial review, raising the stakes of the ongoing battle over the full report’s release between congressional leaders and the Justice Department.