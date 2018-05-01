The Reddit starter pack: These are the 41 best subreddits everyone should follow

caption The front page of Reddit. source Reddit

Reddit.com, to most people, might look totally alien and drab. But if you’re familiar with Reddit, you know what an incredible tool it can be.

At first glance, Reddit just looks like a list of seemingly random links. But Reddit’s front page is actually comprised of posts that thousands of people recently voted to the top of their respective communities, or “subreddits,” which are areas of Reddit dedicated to a topic or idea.

There are subreddits for just about everything. If you have a particular hobby or interest, there’s a good chance there’s a subreddit for it. Just type www.reddit.com/r/____ , and fill in that blank. No, really. It works most of the time.

You’ll find subreddits for advice (like r/AskReddit, or r/PersonalFinance), for movie-lovers (r/Movies and r/MovieDetails), and even subreddits for your favorite TV shows (like r/TheBachelor, or r/FreeFolk for “Game of Thrones” fans).

But if you’re new to Reddit – where should you start?

Here are the 41 essential subreddits everyone should follow:

1. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/EyeBleach/”target=”_blank”>r/EyeBleach</a>

For when you need to get a terrifying or disgusting image out of your mind.

2. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/ShowerThoughts/”target=”_blank”>r/ShowerThoughts</a>

source Reddit

Because the best and funniest ideas always happen in the shower.

3. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/nevertellmetheodds/”target=”_blank”>r/NeverTellMeTheOdds</a>

For proof that nothing is impossible.

4. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/LifeHacks/”target=”_blank”>r/LifeHacks</a>

Because complete strangers on the internet can have the best ideas (like using peanut butter to occupy your dog’s attention while you give them a wash).

5. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/TIFU/”target=”_blank”>r/TIFU</a>

source Reddit

The community’s welcome page reads: “Today I F–ked Up is a community for the dumbass in all of us. We all have those moments where we do something really stupid. Share your stories and laugh along with the internet.”

6. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/SkinCareAddiction/”target=”_blank”>r/SkinCareAddiction</a>

source Reddit/GiltByAssociation

It’s important to keep your skin healthy. For any and all skincare issues, large or small, or even if you just want some general advice, this is the place to go.

7. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/”target=”_blank”>r/Aww</a>

r/Aww will never fail to warm your heart.

8. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/FoodPorn/”target=”_blank”>r/FoodPorn</a>

source Reddit

It’s a feast for the eyes, but you’ll leave this subreddit feeling hungrier every single time.

9. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/ChildrenFallingOver/”target=”_blank”>r/ChildrenFallingOver</a>

Because there’s nothing wrong with a little harmless schadenfraude every now and then.

10. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/DadReflexes/”target=”_blank”>r/DadReflexes</a>

Watching a bunch of dads make some heroic saves will make you feel less bad about watching r/ChildrenFallingOver too much.

11. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/CozyPlaces/”target=”_blank”>r/CozyPlaces</a>

source Reddit

This imagery can help you escape, which is needed sometimes.

12. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/NatureIsFuckingLit/”target=”_blank”>r/NatureIsF–kingLit</a>

It’s like getting the excellent “Planet Earth” documentary series in bite-sized packages.

13. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/GetMotivated/”target=”_blank”>r/GetMotivated</a>

source Twitter

For that mental push we all need every now and again.

14. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/AnimalsBeingBros/”target=”_blank”>r/AnimalsBeingBros</a>

Watching animals be nice to each other is a good reminder for you, a human, to do the same.

15. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/YouShouldKnow/”target=”_blank”>r/YouShouldKnow</a>

source Reddit

This subreddit gives some surprisingly good tips to navigate life.

16. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/MovieDetails/”target=”_blank”>r/MovieDetails</a>

This subreddit will give you a newfound appreciation for the movies, and the filmmakers who love sneaking little details and Easter eggs into their works.

17. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Tinder/”target=”_blank”>r/Tinder</a>

source Reddit

Sometimes there’s nothing better than watching the exploits of the hopelessly romantic. It will almost always make you laugh.

18. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/wholesomegifs/”target=”_blank”>r/WholesomeGIFs</a>

To remind yourself that there’s plenty of good in the world.

19. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/TodayILearned/”target=”_blank”>r/TodayILearned</a>

source Reddit

Because there are some incredible stories out there you should really know.

20. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Amoledbackgrounds/”target=”_blank”>r/AmoledBackgrounds</a>

source Reddit

Looking for a good phone background? Look no further.

21. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/MadeMeSmile/”target=”_blank”>r/MadeMeSmile</a>

Because we all need a midday pick-me-up sometimes (this one shows the moment a girl hears that she and her siblings are getting adopted after years of waiting).

22. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/BikiniBottomTwitter/”target=”_blank”>r/BikiniBottomTwitter</a>

source Reddit

Because believe it or not, Spongebob Squarepants is often the best way to help express what you’re experiencing in life.

23. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Battlestations/”target=”_blank”>r/Battlestations</a>

source Reddit

To help inspire your next PC setup at home.

24. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Awwducational/”target=”_blank”>r/Awwducational</a>

Because animals are just as fascinating as they are adorable. The description here: “Hippos can’t really swim. Their big bones are too dense and heavy, so they just push off the ground, walking or bouncing off the bottom.”

25. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/DesignPorn/”target=”_blank”>r/DesignPorn</a>

source Reddit

Because it’s always incredible to see how much thought was put into something you’d probably never think twice about.

26. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/oddlysatisfying/”target=”_blank”>r/OddlySatisfying</a>

This subreddit never fails to stimulate your mind, even if you can’t quite pinpoint why something is so satisfying to watch.

27. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/BossFight/”target=”_blank”>r/BossFight</a>

source Reddit

Anything in this subreddit could be a boss fight in a video game. Trust me on this – it’s a brilliant subreddit.

28. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/ExplainLikeImFive/”target=”_blank”>r/ExplainLikeImFive</a>

source Reddit

Because nobody knows everything, and the best explanations are often the simplest ones.

29. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/GIFRecipes/”target=”_blank”>r/GIFRecipes</a>

Because sometimes you need ideas for dinner – or dessert.

30. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Funny/”target=”_blank”>r/Funny</a>

Given it’s one of the most popular subreddits, there’s a good chance you’ll see plenty of new content throughout the day to provide some much-needed levity.

31. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/HoldMyBeer/”target=”_blank”>r/HoldMyBeer</a>

Because watching drunk people has its moments. (But seriously, please drink responsibly.)

32. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/HoldMyCosmo/”target=”_blank”>r/HoldMyCosmo</a>

The superior alternative to r/HoldMyBeer.

33. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/ImaginaryMonsters/”target=”_blank”>r/ImaginaryMonsters</a>

source Reddit/Toxonex

Because the human mind is capable of some incredible and terrifying things. The above art was created by Reddit user toxonex.

34. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Nostalgia/”target=”_blank”>r/Nostalgia</a>

source Reddit/The Cartoon Network

These are all great conversation starters. “Do you remember…?”

35. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/PupsOnSwings/”target=”_blank”>r/PupsOnSwings</a>

I mean, it’s puppies on swings. Come on.

36. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Relationships/”target=”_blank”>r/Relationships</a>

source Reddit

Because sometimes, the best way to examine your own relationships is to learn through others.

37. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/LifeProTips/”target=”_blank”>r/LifeProTips</a>

source Reddit

A Life Pro Tip (or LPT) is “a tip that improves life for you and those around you in a specific and significant way,” according to the subreddit.

38. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/ContagiousLaughter/”target=”_blank”>r/ContagiousLaughter</a>

Anything on this page is almost guaranteed to make you laugh. Some advice: Don’t look at this subreddit at work.

39. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/DamnThatsInteresting/”target=”_blank”>r/DamnThatsInteresting</a>

Other subreddits like r/BlackMagicF–kery and r/MildlyInteresting are also worth checking out if you like this one.

40. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/HighQualityGIFs/”target=”_blank”>r/HighQualityGIFs</a>

Because GIFs, when made by the right hands, can be their own little movies.

41. <a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/Videos/”target=”_blank”>r/Videos</a>

This subreddit ensures you will never run out of good things to watch.

These subreddits are just the tip of the iceberg.

There are literally thousands of subreddits out there, just waiting to be explored. Some communities are much larger than others, but it’s incredible to know there are subreddits for almost every city, and people who like Ouija boards, and engineers, and Christmas, and Power Rangers, and just about anything you can think of.

Reddit is designed to be explored. Have fun!