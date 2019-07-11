Reddit is down for thousands of users

source Reddit

Reddit isn’t working for thousands of users, based on reports from Downdetector.com and social media.

While a handful of people began reporting issues around 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, thousands of reports started coming in at about 9 a.m. ET.

Reddit’s status page shows a spike in page errors but lists all resources as fully operational.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Reddit, the popular message board discussion site, isn’t working for thousands of users.

Redditors have been reporting issues via website outage monitor Downdetector.com and social media, and Reddit’s website currently displays an error message.

Some users are receiving an error message that says “Our CDN was unable to reach our servers,” but for others the site fails to load and displays a 503 gateway error. About 80 people began reporting issues with Reddit to Downdetector as early as 3:54 a.m. ET, but that number spiked to more than 3,000 reports by 9 a.m. ET.

Read more: The Reddit starter pack: These are the 41 best subreddits everyone should follow

Reddit’s status page showed a spike in the error rate around 9 a.m. as well, but all of the site’s status markers listed the site’s resources as fully operational. Based on the a Downdetector’s map, most users were reporting errors from the Europe and the east coast of North America.

source Downdetector

Reddit did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.