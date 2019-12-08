Reddit has released the most ‘upvoted’ posts of 2019, and it shows how much trolling is part of the platform’s culture

By
Paige Leskin, Business Insider US
-
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

caption
Reddit mascots are displayed at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.
source
Reuters

5. This absurdly adorable letter was apparently sent by a 86-year-old to the person he bought a VHS player off of through eBay. (215,000 upvotes)

This person sold their VHS player on eBay and got a surprise letterin the mailbox. from r/pics

4. On the subreddit r/showerthoughts, a user praised the unintended consequences of the superstitious tradition of grooms not seeing their brides in their wedding dresses before the ceremony. (218,000 upvotes)

Whoever created the tradition of not seeing the bride in thewedding dress beforehand saved countless husbands everywhere fromhours of dress shopping and will forever be a hero to all men.from r/Showerthoughts