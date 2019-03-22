A bride asked one of her wedding guests to leave after he showed up in his military uniform

caption Is wearing military formal-wear to a black tie wedding a faux-pas? source Getty/1photodiva

A bride has revealed how she asked a wedding guest to leave because he turned up in his marines uniform.

The wedding was supposed to be black tie, and the bride felt the man was drawing attention to himself.

The story has gone viral on Reddit, and people are divided over who was in the wrong.

A bride has divided the internet after explaining how she kicked a guest out of her wedding for turning up in military uniform.

Writing on Reddit’s “Am I The A——” forum, the newlywed said she “felt kind of bad” for asking him to leave, “but it just didn’t feel right for him to be there like that.”

The man in question was the son of one of the groom’s family friends.

He arrived at the wedding in his marines formalwear, complete with all his medals, and it did not go down well with the bride.

“Now, I have nothing against anyone in the military but this was a black tie optional wedding and frankly it felt very out of place and it seemed like he was just trying to show off,” the bride wrote.

“My wedding had over 300 guests and nobody else felt the need to wear something to make them stand out.”

Read more: A bride told her heavily pregnant bridesmaid to stop ‘showing off’ her belly in the wedding photos, and she wasn’t happy about it

The woman admits that he acted perfectly politely at the ceremony, and “graciously agreed” to have his photo taken with some of the female teenage guests who were excited to see him.

But the bride was not thrilled about how he was drawing attention.

“Many people were thanking him for his service, and frankly it just felt like the only reason he wore that was to be in the spotlight and make it about him, which I don’t think you are supposed to do at someone else’s wedding,” she said.

“If he wants to wear that to his own wedding then fine, but the whole point of having a dress code at a wedding is so that no one guest will stand out too much.

“I felt that he should have known this, since the whole point of uniforms in the military is so that you don’t stand out from everyone else!”

Read more: A bride asked the married women at her wedding to wear their own bridal dresses, and the photos are amazing

People in the forum were divided over whose side to take.

Some people pointed out that the marines formal uniform “looks classy and black tie,” but others argued it was “extremely disrespectful.”

The majority agreed that both the bride and the guest behaved badly.

As a former army sergeant pointed out: “Wearing formal military wear at formal civilian events is allowed per regulations (Army is AR 670-1, no clue for marines), but you have to be a special kind of a—— to wear it to a non-military wedding without specific permission of the couple.

“The reason for this is the same as wearing white to a wedding – this puts you in competition with the bride. He should have dressed in civilian-wear, or at very least, checked with the couple getting married.”

As for the bride’s decision to ask him to leave, the former sergeant said that “icking him out of the wedding was a bit much.”

“It’s your special day, but you shouldn’t forget that you play dual roles – you are both the host and the one fêted. Don’t forget that former role.

“You probably should have grimaced and just gone with it along with other faux pas such as Uncle Larry puking in the bushes and cousin Jenny making out with the DJ. With 300 guests, one person in uniform isn’t going to kill your day.”