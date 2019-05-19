A man called off his wedding because his fiancée accidentally almost killed his dog

A man explained how he called off his wedding because his fiancée almost accidentally killed his dog.

The woman had got “wasted” with her friends at her bachelorette party and allowed the dog to ingest “large amounts of alcohol and chocolate edibles.”

The dog survived, but the man said he was so “disgusted” he couldn’t look at her let alone marry her.

After sharing the story on Reddit, it went viral.

The man also realised the incident was just the final example of an ongoing issue which made him see he didn’t want to marry her.

A man has divided the internet after revealing he’d called off his wedding because his fiancée accidentally almost killed his dog.

Writing on the Reddit forum “Am I The A——” (AITA), the 28-year-old man explained that he and his fiancée had been together for four years and engaged for the past six months, but he’d had his dog, a seven-year-old lab mix, for longer.

The man described him as “the greatest dog in existence.”

All appeared to be well until the bride-to-be had her bachelorette party at their home over the weekend. The groom stayed at his parents’ to give his fiancée, 27, and her guests space, but agreed to leave his dog “because she likes having him there.”

But he added that he’d told her to put the dog in their bedroom once the party got going.

However, this didn’t happen.

“5 a.m. on Sunday I get a frantic call that something’s wrong with the dog,” the man said.

“She was drunk, so I told her to get a taxi and go to the emergency vet clinic. When I got there, she looked like she hadn’t stopped crying for hours and she couldn’t even speak.

“Two of her friends were there so they told me my dog is alive but not well. I felt sorry for her for an entire 10 minutes while waiting for the doctor.”

It transpired that the dog had ingested “large amounts of alcohol and chocolate edibles” because the women at the party had left lots of food and drinks out on low-level coffee tables and not put the dog in the bedroom.

They hadn’t noticed the dog “going to town with the booze and edibles” because they had “got wasted,” according to the man.

“When we got home, I told my fiancée to pack and get out of my house and my life. I told her to tell her guests the wedding is off, and I’ll tell mine. She was shocked, but she took her things and left,” he continued.

It didn’t take long, however, for the woman’s family and friends to start contacting the man and tell him he was “insane.”

The man turned to his own family in the hope of finding support, but was shocked to find they didn’t take his side either – his sister was “appalled” and his best man thought he’d “overreacted.”

“My mom said: ‘Well, it was a mistake, she didn’t do it on purpose – besides, the dog didn’t die!’ Lucky me, eh? My dog didn’t f—— die!” he said.

But the man maintained that he’s “so disgusted” by the woman’s actions that he “can’t even imagine looking her in the eye, let alone spending my whole life with her.”

He added that this wasn’t the first time his then fiancée had done something “dumb,” giving the examples of drinking while driving, and leaving kitchen towels and boards on top of electric stoves.

Despite feeling as strongly as he did, the man turned to Reddit to ask a wider audience whether he was being an a——.

Some people pointed out that if the woman was less important than the dog to him, the man definitely shouldn’t be marrying her.

“I don’t think you have loved her for some time and now this is the perfect escape to you,” added one commenter.

“It is completely understandable that he is upset, I’d be furious too, but essentially canceling your relationship and future over what was a mistake, even a grossly irresponsible one, speaks to something else,” said another.

And in an update to his post, the man said he too had realised the issue wasn’t really about the dog at all.

“She is negligent and irresponsible and I don’t want to stick around and possibly see our child die in a car accident some day because she was texting or she forgot to put his seat belt on,” he said.

“I’d rather be an a—— now than spend years of my life worrying every time our child is left alone with her. If she’d accidentally killed a person while texting and driving, I would also leave her.

“I guess I realized I don’t want to spend my life with someone who has such blatant disregard for human (or animal) life.”