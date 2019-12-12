The redesigned Chevy Suburban was just unveiled — here’s a closer look at this 85-year-old icon

- source
- Chevy just introduced the all-new Suburban SUV.
- The vehicle has been in production since 1935.
- The new Suburban continues to tradition of large hauler of people and stuff, but its gets tech and engineering updates, as well as some new styling touches.
Age is just a number, right?
If that’s true, then an 85-year-old vehicle should be well into a happy retirement. Not so the Chevy Suburban, which according to General Motors is the oldest nameplate still going, dating to a time when the suburbs were actually a new thing.
Chevy just pulled the cover off a brand-spankin’-new Suburban, showcasing a variety of improvements to what the brand characterizes as the original SUV.
Here’s a closer look at the icon, as well as look back at Suburbans of yore:
Behold! The all-new, 2021 Chevy Suburban. Chevy also rolled out a new Tahoe, the Suburban’s slightly smaller and less expensive sibling.
The Suburban arrived in 1935. By 1937, true to its name, it was big in the ‘burbs.
By 1946, the Suburban was showing its versatility.
By 1953, customers were using the Suburban for jobs that had nothing to do with family life.
The 1965 Suburban — not hard to see why it was called the original SUV.
The 1972 Suburban, in dashing red and white.
The 1991 Suburban. Towing has always been important to owners.
Flash forward to 2019. “We’ve taken what people love about these pioneering SUVs and made them even better – adding more room for people and cargo, more advanced technology and an unrivaled driving experience,” GM North American head Barry Engle said in a statement.
The front end is already drawing some criticism. Overall, the new Suburban isn’t hugely different, design-wise, from the previous generation. There’s only so much you can do with a gigantic box on four wheels. But the the snazzy new grille and those cut-in running lights … well, it’s interesting.
The current-gen Suburban starts at just over $51,000 is a pretty awesome value for serious people-and-gear-haulers. The new Suburban adds a more sophisticated suspension and bumped-up proportions.
The changes are modest, a few inches here and there. BUT …
… The new Suburban’s cargo capacity has been boosted by a whopping 23 cubic feet. That’s bigger than the trunk of a Toyota Corolla.
I’ve always been a fan of the the Suburban’s roomy, durable interior. It’s not as blingy as the Cadillac Escalade. But it’s a nice place to spend time, and the new SUV continues that vibe.
Legroom has been expanded for the second row. And these seats can now slide forward and back.
A large moonroof is welcome — without, the Suburban’s cabin can really seem cave-like.
Infotainment is provided by GM’s superb system, skinned specifically for Chevy. It also offers full OnStar connectivity with 4G LTE wifi, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The engine is either a 5.3-liter 8, making 355 horsepower or a 6.2-liter V8, making 420 horsepower. A 3.0-liter, turbocharged Duramax diesel six-cylinder is also on offer. Transmission is a standard 10-speed until. Chevy didn’t detail pricing, but it should be in the range of the outgoing Suburban when the new SUV goes on sale mid-2020.
The lineup consists of six trim levels. The basic LS and higher spec LT are joined by the stylish RST, the offroad-oriented Z71, the luxurious Premier, and the range-topping High Country.
“We transformed … Suburban to offer all-new technologies and features and deliver a better driving experience, while staying true to the versatility and capability that have earned people’s trust for generations,” GM Tim Herrick said in a statement.