Stunning photos of redheads from around the world

Talia Lakritz, Insider
Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine.

Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

  • Photographer Brian Dowling is working on a portrait book of redheads around the world called “Readhead Beauty.”
  • He’s photographed 130 models in 20 different countries.
  • He hopes to help combat bullying and stigmas surrounding people with red hair.

Less than two percent of the world’s population has naturally red hair. Because they stand out, they’re often bullied by their peers, ridiculed in pop culture, and perceived through negative stereotypes dating all the way back to medieval times.

Brian Dowling is hoping to bring some positive attention to those with fiery red locks for a change. He’s traveled to 20 countries and counting to photograph redheads around the world and celebrate their natural beauty through whimsical portraits.

Photographer Brian Dowling has always appreciated the uniqueness of red hair.

Ellis from Trillick, Northern Ireland.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

His Irish heritage might have something to do with it.

Grace from Malahide, Ireland.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

He decided to photograph redheads around the world.

Natasha from London, England.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

He’s compiling the images into a portrait book called “Redhead Beauty.”

Nena from Bratislava, Slovakia.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

Dowling photographed 130 models from 20 different countries.

Daria from St. Petersburg, Russia.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

He’s self-publishing the book through a Kickstarter campaign.

Laura from Virginia.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

You can learn more about his campaign here.

He found all of his models through social media.

Kristie in Glencoe, Scotland.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

“Before I even started the project, I posted a Tweet if anyone wanted to take photos in Dublin,” he said.

Sarah Kennedy from Donegal, Ireland.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

“It happened to be a redhead named Aoife [responded], and that probably was the catalyst for this project.”

Aoife from Longford, Ireland.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

Surprisingly, he had a difficult time finding models in Dublin.

Alice from Dublin, Ireland.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

Many of the natural redheads there had dyed their hair brown or black due to bullying.

Marina from Moscow, Russia.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

He had an easier time in Russia and Ukraine, where not as many people had been bullied.

Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

Because this kind of harassment is so common worldwide, Dowling observed the bond redheads share with each other.

Krissy from Stuttgart, Germany.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

“There is a sense of camaraderie which I jokingly compare to seeing a fellow Marine,” he said.

Megan in Studio City, California.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

“Marines respect each other because they all went through the same rigorous training, and I feel like redheads give each other a little acknowledgment nod because they often went through bullying during their school years.”

Bridget from San Francisco, California.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

Dowling hopes to combat this negativity by celebrating redheads through his photos.

Nastya in Odessa, Ukraine.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

He’s already heard from people with red hair who say his work has helped them embrace their natural beauty.

Beatta from Warsaw, Poland.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

“It’s still hard for me to believe how a few photographs can brighten someone’s day that has been bullied, but it has,” he said.

Chelbie from South Carolina.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

Next, he hopes to spread his message to Brazil, Israel, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Judith from Breda, Netherlands.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

“I think people with red hair just want to be treated as normal people,” he said.

Benedetta from Verona, Italy, photographed in Sydney, Australia.
Courtesy Brian Dowling

