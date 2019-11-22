It only costs $6 to go to the saddest NFL game of the season

caption The Washington Redskins host the Detroit Lions this Sunday, and it’s about as affordable an NFL game as you’ll ever find. source Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

NFL tickets are usually expensive, with average ticket prices ranging from $99-$490 across the league.

This Sunday’s matchup between the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions is the exception, with fans able to get into FedEx Field for as little as $6.

The low prices come at a time of low demand, with both teams far off from playoff contention and dealing with injuries.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Attending an NFL game in person is an expensive affair.

Depending on the city, that week’s opponent, and how the season is going at any given moment, tickets alone can cost anywhere from $100-$500 each. With additional expenditures such as parking, concessions, and a few beers, it sometimes feels like you need to do some financial planning before heading to the stadium.

For fans of the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions this Sunday, however, this is not the case, as tickets for the Week 12 matchup at FedEx Field are currently available on secondary markets for less than it will cost to park at the stadium.

On Gametime, a pair of tickets in Section 403 are available for just $6 each, and over at SeatGeek, you can find dozens of tickets in the upper level for $10 each.

That said, if you feel like going to the game, it’s probably worth it to splurge on the lower level. According to SeatGeek, there are “Dream Seats” available at field level and include free food starting at just $121, meaning you can get the best seat in the house for less than it costs to get in the door at most other stadiums.

As SeatGeek’s ticket map clearly illustrates, people are trying to sell their tickets for a deal in nearly every section of the stadium.

caption Green dots mean a good deal, and there are a lot of green dots. source SeatGeek

Of course, there’s a reason that tickets are so cheap on Sunday, namely that the Redskins are playing the Lions. Both teams are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and the Lions are suffering from brutal injuries keeping some of their best players – Matthew Stafford, Kerryon Johnson – from taking the field.

When you think of NFL football, you don’t imagine a dream matchup between quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and Dwayne Haskins, but this Sunday, it’s what’s on the menu.

It’s certainly a long way for Washington, which just years ago claimed to have a waitlist of up to 200,000 for season tickets, to have fallen.

Seeing an NFL game in person doesn’t get much cheaper than this, so if it’s been something to cross off your bucket list, the opportunity is there. Still, there’s a reason these tickets are available for less than a six-pack, and with so many tickets still on the market, there is a chance the prices go even lower in the hours before kickoff.

Read more:

NFL WEEK 12: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Myles Garrett accused Mason Rudolph of calling him a racial slur, prompting their ugly fight

There is an ironic failure to the NFL’s new pass interference review rules

The NFL’s botched workout for Colin Kaepernick was unlike anything the league had ever put together, and blame for the debacle is flying in all directions

NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 12