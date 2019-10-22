The founder of Reebok has slashed $52 million off the price of his mansion. Take a look inside the $38 million estate, which sits on 7 acres in a ritzy Boston suburb.

caption The Reebok founder built the mansion in 1999. source Brian Snyder/Reuters; Douglas Elliman; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Reebok founder Paul Fireman has put his seven-acre estate in a ritzy Boston suburb on the market for $38 million, according to Douglas Elliman.

The eight-bedroom Brookline mansion sits on seven acres in the affluent Boston suburb of Brookline, less than a mile down the road from Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Brookline home, which recently got a price cut and is now asking $33.9 million.

Fireman said he and his wife “built Woodland Manor as the house of [their] dreams,” choosing Brookline for its proximity to Boston and large lot size, according to Douglas Elliman.

George and Manny Sarkis of Douglas Elliman hold the listing for the home, which was built in 1999.

Take a look inside the nearly 27,000-square-foot home.

Paul Fireman is the founder and former CEO and chairman of Reebok, the footwear and apparel company.

Fireman, who sold Reebok to Adidas in 2006, is now the chairman of Fireman Capital Partners.

He’s worth an estimated $1.1 billion, according to Forbes.

The billionaire is selling his eight-bedroom Boston-area home for $38 million.

It sits on more than seven gated acres in Brookline, an affluent Boston suburb where the median listing price for a home is almost $1.2 million.

Fireman built the home in 1999 and first listed it for sale in 2016 for a whopping $90 million, which included an additional seven acres.

Since then, he’s slashed the price at least twice, and now it’s relisted for $52 million less than its original asking price.

The home is about nine miles from downtown Boston.

The driveway that leads to the house is partially heated.

Designed by architects Shope Reno Wharton, the house has a stately limestone exterior.

In the front and back of the home are more than 5,000 square feet of granite terraces.

The grounds surrounding the home, which include trees, manicured gardens, and ponds and fountains, border the Country Club of Brookline.

The home has 27,000 square feet of interior living space.

In the entry hall, an elegant staircase with wrought iron details spirals up underneath an elliptical plaster dome.

The home has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and five half-baths.

Eight wood-burning fireplaces can be found throughout the home.

There’s also a library, a gym, a massage room, a billiards room, and a temperature-controlled wine room.

The house can accommodate up to 24 cars in the attached four-car garage and the circular driveway.

Less than a mile down the road from Fireman’s estate is Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s home, which recently got a price cut and is now asking $33.9 million.

