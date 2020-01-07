Jennifer Aniston said Reese Witherspoon asked Jay-Z for a glass of his champagne when their Golden Globes table ran out of water

caption The actors ran out of water on their table at the Golden Globes and ended up with Jay-Z’s champagne. source Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon took matters into her own hands when her table at this year’s Golden Globes ran out of water, by asking Jay-Z if they could have a glass of his own-brand champagne which he had apparently brought with him to the awards show on Sunday.

To recap, Beyoncé and Jay-Z skipped the red carpet at the Golden Globes, which led many to believe that the power-couple weren’t attending even though B was also nominated this year for best original song with “Spirit” for “The Lion King.” However, as Jay and Bey made a surprise appearance, it looked like one of their bodyguards was standing with two gold bottles of champagne behind his back.

LA Times journalist Amy Kaufman who was covering the event was the first to notice the bottles with this tweet: “@Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They’re waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them?”

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

Jay-Z owns a stake in drinks brand Armand de Brignac which produces bottles of “Ace of Spades” Brut Gold champagne that look very similar to the ones seen carried by the Carters’ security detail.

On Monday, Witherspoon shared highlights of the night before to her Instagram stories, showing a picture of her and Jen raising a glass of fizz each. Witherspoon captioned the post: “When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like (heart-eyes cat emoji)” while tagging the Golden Globes, Jennifer Aniston, and film producer Kristin Hahn.

caption Witherspoon posted that Jay-Z had given her some of his champagne. source Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Aniston then posted the same picture to her Instagram stories, but gave a little background as to how they ended up sipping on Jay-Z’s booze, writing: “Reese!? This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne.”

caption Jennifer Aniston revealed on her own Instagram story why they had the champagne. source Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

Aniston then followed the admission with a close-up picture of herself delicately sipping from the flute, while tagging Witherspoon and Queen B herself.

caption Aniston shared a photo of herself sipping on Jay-Z’s champagne at the 2020 Golden Globes. source Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

Armand de Brignac “Ace of Spades” bottles cost upwards of $300 each, so it’s no wonder Aniston looked like she was making that incredibly expensive glass last.

