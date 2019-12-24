Reese Witherspoon shared a photo from her ‘girls night out’ with her 20-year-old lookalike daughter

By
Olivia Singh
-
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe in February 2018.

caption
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe in February 2018.
source
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

  • On Monday, Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of herself with Ava Phillippe, her 20-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe.
  • “Girls night out with my favorite daughter! (ok she’s my only daughter but still) ❤️,” the “Morning Show” star captioned the selfie that she posted on Instagram and Twitter.
  • Witherspoon also has two sons named Deacon Phillippe (with Ryan) and Tennessee Roth (with current husband Jim Roth).
  • Witherspoon’s famous followers on Instagram marveled at how similar and stunning the mother-daughter duo look.
  • Zoë Kravitz wrote, “omg my lil gorgeous twinZzzzzzzz,” and Mindy Kaling hilariously said, “I fainted.”
  • Take a look at the photo below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.