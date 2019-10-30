Reese Witherspoon taught Jimmy Fallon a popular TikTok move that her 16-year-old son showed her

caption Reese Witherspoon loves TikTok. source NBC

Reese Witherspoon is “obsessed” with TikTok after her 16-year-old son schooled her on the app, and she taught Jimmy Fallon how to correctly do a popular move.

“Everybody’s talking about TikTok,” the “Morning Show” actress said during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

“All the teenagers are on TikTok,” she continued. “Then they come over to my house and they make the TikToks. And I’m like, ‘What is a TikTok?'”

Witherspoon previously posted a video on Instagram, which showed son Deacon Phillippe (from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe) answering all her burning questions about TikTok. Phillippe went on to show Witherspoon how to perform different dances that are popular on the platform.

On “The Tonight Show,” the actress asked Fallon if he knew “how to ‘Hit the Woah,'” referring to a move in which people move their arms in a short, circular motion as a beat drops on a song.

After the talk show host made a failed attempt at it, Witherspoon nailed the move.

“It’s like you’re driving a car,” she said. “That’s how you hit ‘The Woah.'”

caption Reese Witherspoon taught Jimmy Fallon a popular dance move from TikTok. source NBC

The two stars also posted a video on TikTok that showed them participating in another competition called the “face tracking challenge.”

As they danced to YMCA’s “Party City” with their backs facing the camera, they turned to face the lens at the exact same time and the camera zoomed in on Fallon. Witherspoon and Fallon agreed that whoever lost the challenge would have to post their own dance challenge on TikTok.

Watch the video below (Witherspoon talks about Tik Tok at 2:26).