Watch Reese Witherspoon’s 15-year-old son hilariously teach her how to dance for TikTok

- David Livingston/Getty Images
- Reese Witherspoon posted an IGTV video with her 15-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, on Sunday.
- “Deacon, this is very important. I’ve brought you here because I have questions for you,” she said. “What is TikTok? For all the moms out there.”
- Phillippe explained that TikTok is a “short-form video platform” for kids, where the videos usually include music and dancing.
- He then agreed to help his mom make her first TikTok video – and patiently supervised her attempts to learn some trendy dance moves.
- Watch the hilarious video below.
