Watch Reese Witherspoon’s 16-year-old son hilariously give her another TikTok lesson

- Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
- Reese Witherspoon posted a video on her Instagram, in which her 16-year-old son named Deacon Phillippe (from her previous marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe) hilariously showed her how to do a handshake for TikTok.
- Deacon, who introduced the 43-year-old “Big Little Lies” star to the video-sharing app in 2019 and taught her a few moves in the past, explained the difference between dapping (giving someone a handshake) and dabbing.
- The teenager also showed Reese a few different variations on the handshake, like doing a chest bump or making finger guns.
