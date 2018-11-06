Reese’s has a new Advent calendar with 24 days worth of peanut-butter-filled chocolate

caption A new Advent calendar featuring Reese’s Pieces has surfaced on Amazon. source karen roach/Shutterstock

A Reese’s-themed Advent calendar is now available.

The calendar features 24 different mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Pieces.

You can buy the calendar on Amazon, where it was priced at $19.99 at the time of writing.

The holidays have given Reese’s fans more reason to load up on their supply.

Eagle-eyed Amazon shoppers have spotted a Reese’s-themed Advent calendar that’s currently available for $19.99, just in time for the holidays.

To ensure people don’t get bored of the same candy throughout the 24 days, the calendar features a variety of bite-sized Reese’s products, including different flavors of mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reece’s Pieces.

Read more: Hershey is trying to boost sales by selling Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups that are 40% thinner than the classics

caption Reese’s-themed Advent calendars have made their way to Amazon. source Amazon

Fans of Reese’s have expressed their excitement on social media.

Thank you @reeses ???? They've released an advent calendar! 23 doors of DELICIOUS Reese’s Miniature Cups! Chocolate and peanut butter ❤️ Get involved!! Place your bets now on if this will last me until December! pic.twitter.com/xWeAEZPS4U — Jennie Longdon (@JennieLongdon) November 1, 2018

The people who make Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – have released an advent calendar with 23 doors of delicious Reese’s Miniature Cups, which are the perfect mix of chocolate and peanut butter. @reeses ???? pic.twitter.com/5XdXzYWVph — Melvin Odoom (@Melvinodoom) November 1, 2018

Oh dude, I saw a Reese’s advent calendar the other day that was literally just all peanut butter cups… pic.twitter.com/FMpYeu9LtX — GigaTitan26 (@GigaTitan26) November 4, 2018

I want in on Reese’s pieces advent calendars too! pic.twitter.com/vunTJtXLVe — Danny-Boy ????????‍♂️ (@dannyleetoleman) October 18, 2018

The Reese’s Advent calendar is currently available on Amazon.

