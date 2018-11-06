Reese’s has a new Advent calendar with 24 days worth of peanut-butter-filled chocolate

- source
- A Reese’s-themed Advent calendar is now available.
- The calendar features 24 different mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Pieces.
- You can buy the calendar on Amazon, where it was priced at $19.99 at the time of writing.
The holidays have given Reese’s fans more reason to load up on their supply.
Eagle-eyed Amazon shoppers have spotted a Reese’s-themed Advent calendar that’s currently available for $19.99, just in time for the holidays.
To ensure people don’t get bored of the same candy throughout the 24 days, the calendar features a variety of bite-sized Reese’s products, including different flavors of mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reece’s Pieces.
Fans of Reese’s have expressed their excitement on social media.
Thank you @reeses ???? They've released an advent calendar! 23 doors of DELICIOUS Reese’s Miniature Cups! Chocolate and peanut butter ❤️ Get involved!!
Place your bets now on if this will last me until December! pic.twitter.com/xWeAEZPS4U
— Jennie Longdon (@JennieLongdon) November 1, 2018
The people who make Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – have released an advent calendar with 23 doors of delicious Reese’s Miniature Cups, which are the perfect mix of chocolate and peanut butter. @reeses ???? pic.twitter.com/5XdXzYWVph
— Melvin Odoom (@Melvinodoom) November 1, 2018
Oh dude, I saw a Reese’s advent calendar the other day that was literally just all peanut butter cups… pic.twitter.com/FMpYeu9LtX
— GigaTitan26 (@GigaTitan26) November 4, 2018
I want in on Reese’s pieces advent calendars too! pic.twitter.com/vunTJtXLVe
— Danny-Boy ????????♂️ (@dannyleetoleman) October 18, 2018
The Reese’s Advent calendar is currently available on Amazon.
