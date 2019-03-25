Reese’s just launched two new cups for those who want to double down on the peanut butter or the chocolate

caption Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers source Reese’s Brand

Reese’s is launching two new Peanut Butter Cups.

Reese’s new “Lovers Cups” will come in extra peanut butter or chocolate editions, and are designed for those who like more of one than the other.

They will be available across the US from mid-April in both regular (SRP $1.11) and king size (SRP $1.66).

Customers in New York City will have a chance to experience the new products early with the Reese’s Swap Shop, open for two days this week, where they can swap anything they like for some Lovers.

Do you ever find that your Reese’s Cup doesn’t have enough peanut butter, or enough chocolate?

If so, then Reese’s has just the product for you.

The confectionery brand just launched two new types of peanut butter cups called “Lovers Cups,” which double down on either the peanut butter or the chocolate respectively.

caption Reese’s Chocolate Lovers source Reese’s Brand

The “Chocolate Lovers” cups contain a higher proportion richer, darker milk chocolate and a thicker chocolate shell, Reese’s said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the “Peanut Butter Lovers” product has a higher proportion of peanut butter and a visible peanut butter-like top layer.

caption Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Packaging source Reese’s Brand

“For years, we’ve heard people debate their favorite part of a Reese’s Cup. Is it the chocolate or is it the peanut butter?” said Natalie Perera of Reese’s Brand.

“So, we decided to settle the score and make both sides happy by giving them what they want – Reese’s Chocolate Lovers and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers. As if we’d actually choose!”

caption Chocolate Lovers Packaging source Reese’s Brand

The cups will be available across the US for a limited time only beginning mid-April in both regular (SRP $1.11) and king size (SRP $1.66).

Customers in New York City, however, will have a chance to experience the new products early with the Reese’s Swap Shop, where they can swap anything they like, “from an old toaster to their original roller skates,” for some Lovers.

The Swap Shop is open Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27 at 321 Canal Street.