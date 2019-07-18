10 clever references in the original ‘Lion King’ you may have missed as a kid

caption From double entendres to very obscure pop culture references, here are some of the most-clever lines. source Disney

“The Lion King” originally released in theaters in the United States on June 24, 1994.

Like most classic Disney animated films, the movie includes quite a few jokes not written for children.

These puns and references might make a bit more sense 25 years later to those who were kids when it was first released.

Throw on a classic Disney movie like “The Lion King” in a room full of 1990s kids who haven’t seen it in a while and two things will happen. First, they’ll light up with excitement and recite every word of dialogue and sing every lyric to every song. But then, at some point during the 90-minute runtime, those familiar quotes and jokes will start to land differently on adult ears.

From double entendres to very obscure pop culture references, there are lines in just about every Disney film that were clearly written for the parents and not the children. Now that you’re old enough to understand puns and can recognize film quotes from the 1970s, here are 10 moments from “The Lion King” that you may have missed as a kid back in 1994.

“He’s as mad as a hippo with a hernia.”

caption Even if kids didn’t fully understand the joke, they could appreciate Rowan Atkinson’s delivery of the hippo/hernia alliteration. source Disney

Zazu said this to the would-be villain Scar (spoilers) about his brother Mufasa, after Scar intentionally skipped his nephew Simba’s anointing ceremony on Pride Rock.

It’s probably safe to say that most kids watching in the mid-1990s had absolutely no clue what a hernia was. They laughed anyway because the timing made it sound like a joke, and because they could appreciate Rowan Atkinson‘s delivery of the hippo/hernia alliteration.

“…cheetahs never prosper.”

caption The concept of dishonesty negating prosperity may have been a step too high for your younger self. source Disney

The Lion King is full of animal-related puns too, but most don’t require knowledge of a centuries-old idiom to fully appreciate. You may have picked up on the cheetahs/cheaters homophones during Zazu’s morning report to Mufasa, but the concept of dishonesty negating prosperity may have been a step too high for your younger self.

“I’m the king’s majordodo.”

caption The joke only works if you know the term and understand that the dodo was an extinct species of bird. source Disney

When Zazu and the young lions are trapped by the hyenas in the elephant graveyard, Shenzi refers to him as “Mufasa’s little stooge.” He quickly, and perhaps unwisely, corrects her with his official title: majordodo.

Zazu’s quote is a play on the word majordomo, which means someone who acts as a proxy and takes command for someone of a royal house. The joke only works if you know the term and understand that the dodo was an extinct species of bird.

The writers either really trusted the breadth of knowledge of their audience or they snuck that one in to make themselves giggle.

“Well, as far as brains go, I got the lion’s share. But when it comes to brute strength, I’m afraid I’m at the shallow end of the gene pool.”

caption Scar basically says that he is smarter than Mufasa. source Disney

After being confronted for missing the anointing ceremony, Scar’s snarkiness nearly starts a fight between him and his brother, the king. When the future usurper says that he “wouldn’t dream” of challenging his brother, a disappointed Zazu asks why not. Scar basically says that he is smarter than Mufasa (to his face) but concedes that he is no match physically.

The “lion’s share” part is clever because they are lions and it is a quote about greater and smaller proportions. The phrase “shallow end of the gene pool” is a more sophisticated metaphor that takes a couple more seconds to get. Unlike a swimming pool, there is no literal deep end when it comes to the DNA siblings inherit from their parents.

“We can have whatever’s lyin’ around!”

caption It’s a quick three-second joke in a movie filled with them, so it’s OK if you missed it. source Disney

While menacing Zazu, Simba, and Nala, the hyenas are distracted by their own stupidity and food-related puns. Banzai putting emphasis on “lyin'” is supposed to point out the silly wordplay, but as a kid, your brain would have needed to work overtime to keep up.

You would have had to pick up on the fact that Simba and Nala are lions while also making the mental connection that lyin’ and lion sound the same. It’s a quick three-second joke in a movie filled with them, so it’s OK if you missed it.

“Make mine a cub sandwich, what you think?”

caption This one might be a little obvious. source Disney

This is another pun from the scene above that you definitely quoted word-for-word long before you really understood it. The joke may seem obvious now, but only because you know that cub is the word for a young lion and that a clubhouse, club for short, is a type of sandwich.

“It’s a small world after all..” “No! No! Anything but that!”

caption Scars reaction is one that any adult who has sat through the ride can relate to. source Disney

When Scar tells Zazu to sing a song with more “bounce” to entertain him, the imprisoned hornbill starts to sing the tune from “It’s a Small World,” a water-based ride at various Disney parks around the world. The repetitive song holds the record for the most played tune in the world and is a huge earworm. Scars reaction is one that any adult who has sat through the ride can relate to.

“I said Mufa..uh…I said ‘Que pasa?’”

caption Unless you’re a native speaker or you were learning informal Spanish in the early ’90s, Banzai’s use of the phrase “What’s up?” probably went over your head. source Disney

In this scene, hyena henchman Banzai makes the mistake of uttering Mufasa’s name in the presence of Scar. The film’s black-maned villain quickly turns to scowl at him and ask “what did you say?” Rather than repeating himself and risking facing the full wrath of Scar, Banzai attempts to pass off his error as a Spanish colloquialism.

Unless you’re a native speaker or you were learning informal Spanish in the early ’90s, Banzai’s use of the phrase “what’s up?” probably went over your head.

“What do you want me to do, dress in drag and do the hula?”

caption The line was improvised by voice actor Nathan Lane. source Disney

With shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” being so popular today, most children probably have at least a basic understanding of what drag is or what it looks like. Voice actor Nathan Lane’s improvised line about using drag as a diversion so that Simba and Nala could sneak around the clan of vicious hyenas would have made inquisitive kids back, pause the VHS, and look to their parents for more information.

“Are you talking to me? Are you talking to me? They call me Mr. Pig.”

caption You have to understand not one, but two older films to get this one. source Disney

When Timon and Zazu are cornered by the hyenas, Pumbaa finds the courage to come to their rescue, tusks blazing and relevant movie quotes at the ready. There are levels to this joke. First, you have to get the reference to “Taxi Driver” from 1976, in which Robert DeNiro repeats “Are you talking to me?” to himself in a mirror. Then you have to get the slightly more obscure “In the Heat of the Night” reference from 1967. In the film, Sidney Poitier has the iconic line, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!”

A cartoon warthog yelling anything before charging at hyenas is funny, but you were probably laughing for the wrong reasons.