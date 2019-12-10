Refinitiv appoints news industry veteran as News Performance Director

New role created in response to increased demand for trusted news in turbulent geopolitical environment.

LONDON, UK/NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – 10 December 2019 – Refinitiv has appointed Richard Mably as News Performance Director to enhance the value of Refinitiv’s extensive news coverage to help power and advance the financial community.

Refinitiv is the largest distributor of news to the global financial community, with more news sources than any other provider and over 40,000 customers in approximately 190 countries.

The appointment will enhance Refinitiv’s role as a distributor of trusted news to the global financial community. Richard will bring his extensive editorial experience to Refinitiv, with a remit to identify and invest in the most valuable news to customers.

Richard has extensive journalistic and editorial experience across some of the world’s leading news agencies, with 25 years at Reuters across a number of roles, including EMEA editor and global editor for financial markets and commodities. He has also held roles at AP-Dow Jones and Platts.





Refinitiv has invested heavily to expand news coverage on the Refinitiv Data Platform in response to demands from customers for market moving insight across the globe. Refinitiv now carries news from over 10,000 sources up from 3,000 thousand sources two years ago.

Richard’s editorial experience makes him perfectly placed to maximise the value to Refinitiv’s customers from the Reuters News agreement.

“At a time of global trade wars and critical elections shaped by intense political discourse, trusted news is more important to the financial community than ever before,” says David Craig, CEO of Refinitiv.

“Market participants need instant access to high quality news they can trust from a variety of sources so they can stay ahead of complex, fast-moving and globally connected markets. Richard’s incredible experience as a journalist and editor will help us to further enrich our news service for customers.

“As the regulations governing news distribution shift in different countries, Richard will play a key role in our governance around news distribution so we can most effectively balance the needs of our customers, our commitment to trusted news and the regulatory requirements we operate under.”

“With customers in approximately 190 countries, Refinitiv already has incredible global news distribution to connect market participants with trusted information that moves markets in microseconds,” added Richard Mably.

“I’m excited about working with customers, partners and suppliers to build on Refinitiv’s market-leading news distribution.”





About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.