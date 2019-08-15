Refinitiv Brings its Financial Data to the Cloud for Customers in Asia

Full breadth and depth of Refinitiv’s real-time data available through flexible and secure AWS Cloud services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 August 2019 – Refinitiv has launched delivery of its financial data to Asia-based clients leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) as it continues to expand its global cloud capabilities to meet customers’ needs.

Refinitiv’s Elektron real-time data is now available in the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region, improving service quality to customers based in the region. The Elektron real-time cloud delivery is designed to simplify access to real-time price information across the financial community and beyond by taking away the need to invest in on-premises infrastructure. It is also designed to enable clients to be more nimble by helping them accelerate time to market for businesses that need access to real-time data.

A recent survey by Refinitiv of senior technologists and market data managers in the financial services sector highlighted that firms across Asia intend to rapidly increase their investment in public cloud to maximize the benefits of managing the financial data that powers their business decisions. In fact, 86% of firms surveyed in Asia said they will use public cloud for the majority of their market data needs in less than four years.

An increasing number of Refinitiv’s Asia-based clients have been signing up to use the service, including Currenxie, Hong Kong’s leading global payments and commercial foreign exchange platform.

“Having reliable, real-time foreign exchange data is very important to our business,” said Fahd Kasri, Chief Technology Officer at Currenxie. “Being able to access Refinitiv’s high quality data via a modern, cloud-based Websocket API hosted on the same AWS infrastructure as our platform is an ideal solution. We were able to go live in record time thanks to Refinitiv’s comprehensive documentation, outstanding support, and easy-to-use API.”

“It’s clear to us that Asia-based firms are starting to aggressively accelerate their cloud plans as they realise how leveraging the cloud across their market data infrastructure can help them move faster, grow their business, reduce their costs and better manage their risks,” said Alfred Lee, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Refinitiv. “Refinitiv is directly meeting the needs of our clients in this region through this cooperation with AWS.”

“We believe the cloud is transformational for how the financial community consumes data,” said Brennan Carley, Global Head of Enterprise for Refinitiv. “The initial success of our Elektron real-time cloud delivery shows the benefits of combining high quality data with simple access across a broad range of innovative use cases.”

He added: “Refinitiv’s real-time financial content is delivered on AWS, so customers have increased accessibility to data and flexibility in how it’s used. Together, we deliver data directly to customer applications anywhere globally, while supporting integration and deployment of solutions requiring exact content, smarter analytics, and controlled distribution. Access to real-time and historic content in minutes instead of days empowers predictive analytics, risk modelling with grid computing, data lakes for managing content, and business intelligence derived from machine learning.”





“We’re delighted to be working with Refinitiv across Asia Pacific. From emerging fintech startups to global enterprises, AWS helps customers accelerate their go-to-market, automate and strengthen security, improve customer experiences, and lower costs. Refinitiv’s Elektron on the AWS Cloud is a great opportunity for customers in financial services to harness the power of data,” said Ed Lenta, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, AWS.





