Refinitiv Expands Partnership with Indonesia’s National News Agency to Provide Realtime Indonesia Market Insights

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 10 December, 2019 – Refinitiv has expanded its long term partnership with Antara, Indonesia’s leading national news agency, which has been delivering timely and reliable content about the market for over 80 years. Available in Bahasa Indonesian and English, coverage has been added to the Refinitiv Data Platform so customers can now access in-depth news and information to make smarter decisions and drive growth for business in Indonesia across Refinitiv’s products, including via Eikon.

As Indonesia’s economy expands at the fastest pace in seven years, an understanding of the local business and political climate is crucial for international businesses looking to capture growth opportunities in the market. Through its breaking and in-depth articles on Indonesia’s politics, economy and business, finance, sports, as well as international news, Antara is regarded as a trusted and quality news source with an extensive network.

Refinitiv’s Eikon provides an open technology platform that allows users to access real-time, market-moving news and analysis to support smarter business decision-making.

“Antara is pleased to expand our partnership with Refinitiv. This cooperation, I believe, covers the best of all worlds: the world-wide network of Refinitiv combined with the local knowledge of Antara and our network which reaches all parts of Indonesia — one of the most vibrant counties in Southeast Asia. We believe that this cooperation will continue to be long-lasting and very in-depth in the way that it can provide you with the necessary information and knowledge that you need,” said Meidyatama Suryodiningrat, President Director at Antara.

“Refinitiv continues to invest in high quality content for our local markets and are pleased to build on our already strong relationship with Antara. Our objective is to empower our customers to make informed business and investment decisions through trusted data, insights and technology. Antara’s valuable content meets this objective while highlighting our ongoing commitment to Indonesian financial markets,” said Steven Carroll, Managing Director, ASEAN at Refinitiv.





About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime. For more information, visit: www.refinitiv.com





About ANTARA

Antara is Indonesia’s news agency which supported with 34 bureaus spreads in every province and powered by more than 500 journalists all across country. Antara is the largest content provider for most media in Indonesia and abroad by producing approximately 1000 news text, photos, videos, and infographics. Not only producing contents, Antara also provide services in the area of data service and Strategic Communication Services which include media monitoring and agenda setting. Today, Antara have more than 30 portals, 500 indoor and outdoor media, Asianet press release consortium,as part of one stop media communication services for corporations as well as government institutions.