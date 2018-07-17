Refusing to grow up, ‘Rugrats’ will be returning with a whole new series and a feature film

Watch out, the “Rugrats” are coming back. Nickelodeon

Everyone’s favourite toddlers are making their return after more than a decade. And they still haven’t grown up.

Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Angelica and Susie, and a new world of characters will all be back on both the big and small screens.

Viacom announced on Monday (July 16) that the children’s animated series is set to mark its return with 26 new episodes on cable network Nickelodeon, as well as in a film featuring CGI characters, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The original creators of the show, Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain will be working on the new show as executive producers. The final episode of the previous series came out in 2004.

Production is already underway, with casting, a premiere date and more to be announced in the coming months.

The feature film is set to be released by Paramount Players in November 2020. It will be written by animation veteran David Goodman, who has worked on “Family Guy” and “Futurama” among others.

The recent announcement follows the trend of old shows being revived, with “Blue’s Clues”, “Rocko’s Modern Life” and “Invader Zim” all coming back to our screens.

Brian Robbins, the president of Paramount Players, said: “Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans.”

“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children,” he said in Gizmodo.

With a whole generation of children yet to be introduced to “Rugrats”, one can be sure that the adventures of Tommy and his gang will entertain more kids for years to come.