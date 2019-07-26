Regal Cinemas has launched an unlimited movie-ticket subscription plan starting at $18 — here are the details

caption Regal Cinemas. source Getty

Regal Cinemas has unveiled its movie-ticket subscription plan, Regal Unlimited.

According to a website dedicated to the service, prices will range between $18 and $23.50 to see unlimited standard 2D movies.

Regal is the last of the three biggest movie chains in the country to launch a movie-ticket subscription plan.

All the “big three” movie-theater chains in the country are now doing movie-ticket subscription plans.

Regal Cinemas has launched Regal Unlimited, which gives you unlimited access to standard 2D movies playing at the chain’s theaters. Regal launched a website for the service earlier this week.

The service pretty much mirrors what Deadline broke earlier in the month of Regal’s plans.

For $18 a month, you can get Regal Unlimited and have access to more than 200 select Regal theaters nationwide. For $21 a month, you can choose Regal Unlimited Plus and have access to more than 400 Regals. And for $23.50 per month, you can get Regal Unlimited All Access and have access to every single Regal in the country.

Other than amount of locations, the plans have the same basic terms.

You can get advance tickets as soon as they go on sale and you get 10% off refreshments with the service. And, for an unspecified added fee, you can upgrade any movie to a large format option like 3D or IMAX.

The plan isn’t paid month-by-month. Regal is requiring a 12-month commitment to the service.

Regal is the last of the three biggest movie theater chains in the country to launch a movie-ticket subscription plan. Cinemark’s Cinemark Movie Club was the first to come out with a plan: $8.99 a month for one standard-format ticket and some perks. AMC’s Stubs A-List costs $19.95 a month (or $21.95, or $23.95 in various regions of the country) and lets you see three movies per week.

MoviePass, the startup that launched the movie-ticket subscription craze in the country two summers ago, has been shut down since July 4 due to “technical problems,” according to the company. But many subscribers had already abandoned it. Business Insider reported in April that subscription numbers had dropped from over 3 million to about 225,000, according to leaked internal data.