Reggaeton artists are boycotting the Latin Grammys for ‘whitewashing.’ Here’s everything you need to know

Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and a number of other famous Latin music artists announced their boycott of the upcoming 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

The boycott comes as a response to the absence of Reggaeton musicians from the list of nominees for the show’s 10 primary award categories, despite the genre’s monumental rise to global popularity over the decade.

Here is a breakdown of the boycott and the complicated history of Urbano music.

On September 24, a number of notable Latin music artists – including Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Nicky Jam – took to social media to announce their boycott of the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

Daddy Yankee was the first of the artists to share a picture on Instagram of the phrase “Sin reggaeton, no hay Latin Grammy” or “Without reggaeton, there is no Latin Grammy” after it was announced that no Reggaeton artists received nominations for any of the 10 primary categories, including even well-known musicians like Karol G, Ozuna, and Becky G.

“Despite being nominated, I don’t agree with the way they treated the genre and a lot of my colleagues. Remember one very important thing, your platform was not the one that created this movement. This goes beyond a prize. This is culture, credibility, relevance, and RESPECT,” Daddy Yankee wrote in his Instagram caption originally posted in Spanish.

Other Urbano artists like Maluma and J Balvin reshared the image with their own captions reflecting similar sentiments to Daddy Yankee.

The Academy faced even more backlash and accusations of “whitewashing” the Latin Grammys due to Spanish Urbano artists like Rosalía and Alejandro Sanz receiving nominations for top category awards over a slew of popular Latin American Urbano artists.

The awards, which will take place on November 14, will go on without artists like J Balvin, Nicky Jam, and Maluma in attendance.

In order to understand the context of the boycott, here is a brief history of Reggaeton as a genre, an explanation of the current controversy, and breakdown of the controversial history of the Latin Recording Academy’s treatment of “Urbano” music.

What is ‘Urbano’ music?

With an expanding global audience and hits like Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” winning record of the year at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards, Reggeaton is experiencing a wave of international popularity like never before.

Though Reggeaton music is having a noteworthy moment in the global mainstream, the genre is far from new. Falling under the broader category of “Urbano” music – an umbrella category encompassing Reggaeton, Latin Hip Hop, and Dembow – Reggaeton has a history tracing back, in part, to the underground “proto-reggaeton” scene in 1980s Puerto Rico, according to Remezcla writer Eduardo Cepeda.

“The Godfathers of Reggeaton,” DJ Negro and Vico C, came out with their first mixtapes in the mid-1980s. These early recordings were a blend of different Afro-diasporic genres like Hip Hop, dancehall, and plena. Because of its undeniable roots in predominantly working-class Afro-Latinx communities, the genre was rejected by the mainstream Latin music establishment for decades.

“Class and race are likely even deeper fault lines [to the genre’s reception] than age,” Rolling Stone writer Elias Leight wrote. “Much like hip-hop was once derided in the U.S., for much of its existence reggaeton has been looked down on as dangerous music made by poor people – in places like Puerto Rico, it was actively sought out and confiscated by the police.”

In recent years, the landscape of Reggaeton and Urbano music as a whole is unrecognizable. The genre’s success has come to transcend national borders and geographic regions, which is a far cry from its criminalization in the 1980s and ’90s. But some say this success comes at a cost to the roots of Reggaeton.

“Son, bomba, plena, guaracha, mambo, jazz, and more – the foundation for what is now known as salsa – originated in Afro-Latinx communities. In the case of reggaeton and the commercialization of a legion of genres (like rock ‘n’ roll, hip-hop, and beyond), black and brown communities were quickly cut out of the narrative,” Mitú writer Sarah Skolnik wrote.

With predominantly light-skinned mestizos, white Latinx, and Spanish artists as the face of this “new wave” of Urbano music, the original creators of Reggaeton and communities the genre originated in are being pushed to the margins. These racial dynamics of which artists are allowed to succeed in the genre have arguably mimicked themselves in the absence of Latin American Urbano artists on the list of nominations and simultaneous overrepresentation of Spanish artists like Rosalía and Alejandro Sanz.

The boycott comes after a history of mounting tensions between the Latin Recording Academy and ‘Urbano’ musicians

In addition to the artists who voiced their concerns about the awards over Instagram and Twitter, many onlookers and fans wrote scathing critiques of the Latin Recording Academy over social media using the hashtag, #SinReggaetonNoHayLatinGrammy.

After the massive backlash the Academy received on social for the lack of Reggaeton artists on the list of nominees, it released a statement on the matter.

“The Latin Recording Academy has followed a strict voting process for the past 20 years. The members, through their votes, select what they believe merits a nomination. The Academy has never influenced their decisions, have always honored, and respected their elections, even if there are people who do not agree with the results. Nevertheless, we hear the frustration and discontent,” the statement continues. “We invite the leaders of the urban community to get involved with the Academy, to get involved with the process, and to get involved with discussions that improve the Academy.”

In addition to the lack of Reggaeton artists nominated for top categories like album of the year, the Academy was heavily chastised for the few artists with arguably Urbano tracks that were nominated like Rosalía and Alejandro Sanz because they are both Spanish artists. In fact, both artists took home a high number of top nominations each, with Rosalía nominated for five awards and Sanz nominated for eight.

“The Latin Recording Academy continued to dismiss valid criticism from the Latinx community by nominating Spanish artists Alejandro Sanz and Rosalia,” Mitú writer Emerald Pellot wrote. “The two European artists received the most nominations, in the most prestigious categories of the bunch, while Urbano artists were shut out or relegated to niche categories.”

According to Pellot, this dynamic is especially complicated by the history of Spanish colonization throughout Latin America coupled with the consistent marginalization of Latinx artists, despite their popularity.

“What makes these artists Latinx other than that they descended from the folks that colonized the Americas, raped and ethnically cleansed indigenous people, initiated that Trans-Atlantic Slave route, created the casta system, then subjugated the resulting multi-ethnic communities they denied self-determination from for centuries? That is a rhetorical question.”

What does this mean for Latin music as a whole?

As Urbano artists continue to dominate the top 100 charts and rise in popularity, the question of whether or not the Academy will continue to ignore the genre’s success remains. Despite this year’s list of nominations lacking Reggaeton stars, wins in previous years like “Despacito” winning album of the year in 2017 may illustrate a growing shift in the Academy’s judgment on Urbano music.

The complicated dynamics and history of Urbano music coupled with the world’s growing interest in the genre leave its future uncertain.