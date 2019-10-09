Regina King said ‘Watchmen’ creator Damon Lindelof sent her a ‘lovely’ letter to convince her to join the HBO show

caption Regina King said Damon Lindelof reached out to her personally when casting “Watchmen.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

“If Beale Street Could Talk” actress Regina King revealed during New York’s Comic Con that “Watchmen” creator Damon Lindelof sent her a “lovely” letter to convince her to join the show.

“He so graciously sent a letter with the script that no one else was able to read,” King said.

“It came directly to my house, and it had the loveliest letter that said this is his next project out, it’s dear to him, and he couldn’t see anyone else to be on this journey with.”

The actress also revealed that Lindelof had even included in an artist’s rendering of King dressed as her character, Angela/Sister Night.

According to King, she was “in” as soon as she saw Lindelof’s heartfelt letter, but continued to read the script for “Watchmen.”

“Then I noticed that there was an envelope later on in the script – so of course I stopped and [went] to that envelope, and it said, ‘Regina, don’t open this until you get to this page. Don’t cheat,'” she revealed.

Even though King was tempted to open the second envelope, she kept reading, and had nothing but praise for the script.

“I had never read anything like this, I had never seen this role, I had never seen this woman before,” she said of her “Watchmen” character Angela/Sister Night.

“[She’s] so complex. I know you may have heard me before in interviews talk about playing complex roles, but [Angela] just blew me out of the water. ”

“How could I not say yes?” King added.

Finally, King said she arrived at the second envelope – and tore it open to reveal a special gift.

“The envelope – it was at the part in the show where you first meet Sister Night, and I open[ed] it up, and it was an artist’s rendering of my face as Sister Night. Me in full getup,” she said.

Audience members were moved by King’s story of Lindelof’s kind invitation to join the show, which is based on a comic book series from the 1980s.

But Lindelof himself quickly turned the heartfelt moment into something lighter.

“It would have been very, very awkward if you’d said no,” he joked to King.

“Watchmen” premieres October 20 on HBO. You can watch the trailer here.