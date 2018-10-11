12 unique regional holidays you’ve probably never heard of, and the history behind them

National holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Memorial Day are celebrated all over the US, but there are some holidays strictly celebrated in certain regions of the country.

While most know Mardi Gras as a holiday in New Orleans, there are other celebrations around the states that you may not know about.

From Alaska to Utah, here are some regional holidays and their origins.

Mormons celebrate Pioneer Day in Utah.

Every July 24, Mormons in Utah celebrate Pioneer Day to remember the day Brigham Young and his followers entered the Salt Lake Valley, founding Salt Lake City and the Church of Latter-day Saints. Today on July 24, all government offices and business are closed as the city holds parades, concerts, pageants, cookouts, and even fireworks.

For those who aren’t Mormon, a new holiday has developed on July 24: Pie and Beer Day. Locals bars serve pastries and beer as a jab to the Mormon faith, which frowns on drinking alcohol.

Rhode Island celebrates Gaspee Days around Memorial Day.

caption The King’s schooner, Gaspee, was burnt down in 1772. source Facebook/Gaspee Days

While the rest of America celebrates Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer, a small town in Rhode Island celebrates a different holiday: Gaspee Days. The holiday can be traced back to 1772 when patriots burned a British schooner, the HMS Gaspee, in Warwick, Rhode Island. Today, the incident is recognized as one of the first events leading to the American Revolutionary War, along with the Boston Tea Party.

Since 1965, Warwick celebrates the historical event by reenacting the ship burning. The festivities also include a road race, parade, and fireworks.

Maine also celebrates an event from the American Revolution: Margaretta Days.

The first naval battle of the American Revolution, the Battle of the Margaretta, occurred in the waters just outside of Machias, Maine. Over 200 years later, the town of Machias still celebrates the battle to commemorate the fallen soldiers on a holiday called Margaretta Days. Every June 16, the town turns back time, to 1775, dressing as patriots and loyalists, reenacting events, and holding period demonstrations. The festival includes a crafts fair, children’s activities, and musicians.

Meanwhile, Texas has its own independence to celebrate on San Jacinto Day.

At the San Jacinto Day Festival in Texas every year on April 21, attendees experience a giant reenactment of the events that led to Texas earning its independence from Mexico over 180 years ago. Along with the battle reenactment, guests of the celebration can enjoy music, food, and exhibits.

Some southeastern states set aside one day every year to honor Cesar Chavez.

caption Cesar Chavez, president of the Farm Workers of America, in 1950. source Hulton Archive/ Getty Images

Cesar Chavez led the nation’s first successful farm workers’ union as president of the United Farm Workers of America. While March 31 is National Cesar Chavez day, the southeast uniquely honors the former activist. California, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah all close schools and state offices to honor and commemorate Chavez.

Washington D.C. observes one day to celebrate the end of slavery.

On April 16, Washington D.C. celebrates Emancipation Day, which honors the Compensated Emancipation Act. Abraham Lincoln signed the act in 1862, ending slavery and freeing the slaves in D.C. This was eight months before the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South.

On this day, all government offices and schools are closed in the D.C. area, and there’s a parade, concerts, and fireworks.

On the other hand, some southern states set aside days to honor the Confederate army.

While the Confederate army lost the Civil War, some southern states still observe days to honor the soldiers who were killed in battle on Confederate Memorial Day. Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi all celebrate the day in April, while Texas observes it in January, and South Carolina in May. In Texas, the day is called Confederate Heroes Day, which honors General Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.

Wisconsin children remember the only native-born American to be killed by the Nazis for one holiday.

On September 16, public schools in Wisconsin close for Mildred Fish-Harnack Day. Fish-Harnack was the only native-born American to have been killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust. While living in Germany, she was openly against Adolf Hitler and was part of the “Red Orchestra,” which encouraged people to resist the Soviets. She was born in Milwaukee in 1902.

Alaska Day is meant to commemorate the day Alaska joined the US.

On October 18, 1867, Russia handed Alaska over to the United States for only two cents per acre. Over 150 years later, the town of Sitka, where the transfer occurred, still celebrates the historical event. At the Alaska Day Festival, guests participate in reenactments, lectures, exhibits, games, and entertainment.

Nebraska is the only state with a holiday for trees.

Nebraska celebrates Arbor Day on the last Friday of April. On Arbor Day, most Nebraskans plant trees to promote a greener world. The holiday is so important that some state offices and schools close so people can get their planting done.

Though Illinois celebrates its environment with Prairies Week.

caption Prairie Week promotes environmental awareness. source G Wayne Dwornik/ Flickr/ Attribution License

During the third full week of September, Illinois celebrates Prairie Week, which makes sense because the state is nicknamed The Prairie State. The holiday is an annual celebration that aims to promote awareness and appreciation for the prairies. While bike rides through the fields and smaller celebrations are held, schools also designate the week to teach students about the importance of preserving the land.

Illinois also celebrates its political success by honoring past presidents with three separate holidays.

caption President Barack Obama is one president Illinois honors. source Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool /Getty Images

The state of Illinois is rich with political history, so it’s fitting that it honors past US presidents with their own holidays. Last year, Governor Bruce Rauner made President Barack Obama’s birthday, Aug. 4, the official date to honor the past president who started in the Illinois Senate and represented the state in the US Senate in 2004.

The state also honors Abraham Lincoln on February 12 – the former president’s birthday – as he had also represented the state in Congress back in 1847. Likewise, on February 6, Illinois celebrates Ronald Reagan day, as he was born there.

