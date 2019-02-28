A regional pizza chain with a cult following is adding a new menu item to honor the man who went viral for stuffing his face with pizza outside the Michael Cohen hearing

caption &pizza has added a “Hallway Pizza” to the menu. source &pizza

A Georgetown University student was caught on camera scarfing down a pizza from the Washington, DC-based chain &pizza in the hallway outside the Michael Cohen hearing on Wednesday.

The incident quickly went viral, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting: “I did the same thing afterwards.”

&pizza has added a “Hallway Pizza” to the menu to honor the viral moment and has started a Go Fund Me to keep the pizza lover well fed.

A Washington, DC-based pizza chain is adding a new menu item after a viral moment this week.

On Wednesday, an intern was caught on camera wolfing down pizza in the hallway outside the Michael Cohen hearing, in the background of a CBS News report.

A tweet of showing the moment quickly went viral:

tfw you go to eat your hallway pizza and get told you’re in the live shot pic.twitter.com/ppkq9PJraO — Mike Uehlein (@MikeUehlein) February 27, 2019

Others piled on with their own reactions to the pizza wolfing incident:

Raise your hand if you've needed a hallway pizza at one time or another — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 28, 2019

Hallway pizza guy 2020 https://t.co/wPnflIuKBf — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 27, 2019

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez retweeted the video, adding: “To be fair, the hearing yesterday went 9 hours and there’s little/no time to eat. I did the same thing afterwards.”

To be fair, the hearing yesterday went 9 hours and there‘s little/no time to eat. I did the same thing afterwards ???? https://t.co/cnnzQAysnb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

&pizza, the chain behind the pizza in question, was quick to jump on the viral moment.

On Thursday morning, the chain announced it was adding a new “Hallway Pizza” to the menu to honor the photobomb. The pizza is topped with pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, banana peppers and barbecue sauce, and available in all &pizza stores starting on Thursday.

According to &pizza, the chain was able to get in touch with the man behind the hallway pizza – a Georgetown University student named Thomas.

“We’ve been in touch with him but while he’s adjusting to the newfound stardom, we’ve created a GoFundMe so he doesn’t have to worry about buying pies for a while,” &pizza’s head of strategy Kevin Blesy told Business Insider in an email.