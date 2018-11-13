What Thanksgiving dinner looks like in 16 regions across the country

caption Depending on where you’re from, your Thanksgiving dinner could look totally different. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

What Thanksgiving dinner looks like varies across the country.

INSIDER rounded up the 16 most iconic regional Thanksgiving foods that represent different flavors and traditions around America.

Fried turkey is common in Texas and the South.

You’ll find frog eye salad (a sweet pasta salad) at Thanksgiving tables in the Western United States.

When you picture traditional Thanksgiving foods, you probably think of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and yams. But since America is a melting pot, it only makes sense that multicultural traditions have made their way onto the Thanksgiving table in different regions around the United States.

INSIDER has rounded up 16 of the most popular regional Thanksgiving foods around the country, some of which you may have never heard of. From purple yams in Hawaii to hasty pudding in New England, we’re drooling over some of these culinary traditions that we may want to add to our own Turkey Day tables.

Texas: Fried turkey

caption There’s nothing quite like a deep-fried turkey. source John/ Flickr

Frying turkey is a notoriously dangerous activity, and according to State Farm, Texas is the worst offender of turkey-frying accidents. Nonetheless, fried turkey is a delicious Southern delicacy.

Learn how to do it (safely) here.

What else would you find on this Thanksgiving table?

Turkey tamales – a true Tex Mex holiday dish – are a staple in many Texan Thanksgivings, as well as cornbread dressing.

New England: Hasty pudding

caption Cornmeal, molasses, and brown sugar topped with a dollop of whipped cream. source Photo courtesy of ABostonGal/ Instagram

Hasty pudding – also known by its politically incorrect name, Indian pudding – is a deliciously simple dessert made with cornmeal, molasses, brown sugar, and spices. It’s usually topped with a dollop of whipped cream or scoop of ice cream.

Learn how to make this tasty dessert here.

What else would you find on this Thanksgiving table?

In New England, stuffing is often made with clams or oysters instead of just breadcrumbs. You might also find a side dish of creamed onions made with pearl onions and heavy cream.

Maryland: Sauerkraut

caption Pickled cabbage makes its way onto the New England Thanksgiving table. source Jules/ Flickr

It isn’t Thanksgiving in Baltimore without some sauerkraut on the table. What may seem odd to outsiders is an essential side dish for the large German-American population of Maryland.

Try this sauerkraut and apples recipe for a harvest time twist on the classic dish.

What else would you find on this Thanksgiving table?

Of course, you’ll find crab cakes on the Thanksgiving table in Maryland. Corn on the cob is also a popular side dish in this region of the country, since corn is such an abundant vegetable in Maryland.

New York and New Jersey: Manicotti

caption Ricotta-stuffed crepes come before the turkey. source Photo courtesy of Cristinascucina/ Instagram

The Italian-American Thanksgiving is perhaps the most gluttonous of all, and New Jersey and parts of New York just happen to have large populations of Italian Americans. Before the turkey is served, nonna will dole out servings of manicotti (ricotta-stuffed crepe pasta topped with marinara sauce).

What else would you find on this Thanksgiving table?

Pasta is usually served as a pre-cursor to turkey in Italian-American Thanksgiving traditions, but it doesn’t have to be manicotti: lasagna and baked ziti with meatballs are known to grace the table as well. The Italian host family will also have a plate of antipasto with cured meats, cheese, olives, and pickled vegetables ready for when guests arrive.

Northeast: Cranberry relish

caption Homemade cranberry sauce: not that canned stuff. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Cranberry relish or sauce may seem like a universal Thanksgiving food, but homemade (not canned) sweetened cranberry relish seasoned with orange zest has its origins in the Northeastern quadrant of the country.

Get the recipe for cranberry relish here.

What else would you find on this Thanksgiving table?

The Northeast favors stuffing made with sausage and pumpkin pie, as well as other traditional Thanksgiving foods.

Southwest and West: Frog eye salad

caption Sweet pasta salad topped with mandarin oranges, marshmallow, and Cool Whip. source Photo courtesy of Freesoilroad/ Instagram

Frog eye salad may sound bizarre to anyone from the East Coast, but for people from the West and Southwest regions of America, it’s a must-have for Thanksgiving. This sweetened, fruity pasta salad is made with acini di pepe pasta, pineapples, mandarin oranges, Cool Whip, and marshmallow topping.

Learn how to make it here.

What else can I find on this Thanksgiving table?

If you’re eating frog eye salad, you may also be partial to Jell-O salad, which is universally accepted as an important Thanksgiving side dish in Utah. In the Southwest, you’re more likely to find Latino flavors like blue cornbread stuffing with chorizo.

New Mexico and Arizona: Pumpkin empanadas

caption Pumpkin hand pies from AZ Food Crafters in Chandler, Arizona. source Photo courtesy of AZFoodcrafters/ Instagram

Pumpkin empanadas are the perfect melding of American tradition with Mexican roots.

Add your own version to your Thanksgiving dinner with this recipe here.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

When you’re in New Mexico or other Southwestern states, think spicy. A New Mexico Thanksgiving host will add chile to everything: gravy, stuffing, and even a chile-rubbed turkey.

Midwest: Green bean casserole

caption Canned cream of mushroom soup, green beans, and crunchy onions: a classic. source Caitlin/ Flickr

Green bean casserole may be a staple on many Thanksgiving plates, but you’ll mostly find it in the middle of the country. Midwesterners consider the canned cream of mushroom soup, fried onions, and green bean dish to be an important part of the November holiday.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

In the Midwest, regular cornbread is replaced by the creamy spoonbread corn pudding. In certain regions, you’ll also find German potato salad on the table, as well as cherry pie instead of pumpkin pie for dessert.

Midwest, specifically Minnesota: Wild rice casserole

caption Wild rice casserole or stuffing made with pecans, apples, and cranberries. source JeniFoto/ Shutterstock

Wild rice casserole can be served on the side or stuffed inside the turkey. Usually found in Minnesota or Wisconsin, wild rice casserole is traditionally made with mushrooms, pecans, and onions, but there are variations.

Learn how to make this dish here.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

When in Wisconsin, there’s no better time to make the state’s famous cheddar the star of your meal for cheesy mashed potatoes.

South: Sweet potato pie

caption Sweet potato pie rules over pumpkin pie in a Southern household. source F_A/ Flickr

Out of all the regional Thanksgiving flavors we’ve mentioned, the strongest traditions probably come from the South. The Southern half of the United States prides itself on unique (and heavy) Thanksgiving dishes like sweet potato pie instead of the typical pumpkin pie.

What else would you find on this Thanksgiving table?

What wouldn’t you find? A typical Southern Thanksgiving table buckles under the weight of one or several types of macaroni and cheese, okra pickles, cornbread, and sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping. It also wouldn’t be a Southern meal without generous portions of collard greens.

Kentucky: Derby pie

caption Chocolate pie with walnuts. source Markmark28/ Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky derby pie, a chocolate pie with walnuts, is a tradition that’s rooted in horse racing, and makes for a tempting dessert.

Learn how to make this chocolate pecan tart here.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

Kentucky, like the Midwest, is also known to favor spoonbread over typical cornbread, as well as potato rolls instead of typical dinner rolls.

Georgia: Pecan pie

caption This pumpkin pecan pie combines the best of both classic pies. source Laura Bittner/ Wikimedia Commons

Crunchy, gooey pecan pie finds its home in Georgia on Thanksgiving, made with nuts, corn syrup, and butter.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

In Georgia, besides all of the aforementioned Southern staples, you’ll find peaches in abundance, especially in the form of peach pie.

Southeast, especially Florida: Key lime pie

caption It wouldn’t be the holidays in Florida without this iconic fruit pie. source Kimberly Vardeman/ Wikimedia Commons

Florida’s state food is key lime pie, so of course it makes its way onto the traditional Floridian Thanksgiving table.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

Canned cranberries are more common in the Southeast than fresh cranberry relish. Much of the Southeast also celebrates its Cajun roots on Thanksgiving with dishes like gumbo, crawfish, deviled eggs, and fried oysters.

California: Sourdough stuffing

caption Turkey sausage and sourdough stuffing. source Wheeler Cowperthwaite/ Flickr

There are many varieties of the California-based sourdough stuffing recipe. Some versions are mixed with turkey sausage or fresh oysters, while others are artichoke or kale-based.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

Surprisingly, one of the more popular California side dishes for Thanksgiving is salad, often made with bright, fresh citrus and vegetables. Californians also prefer their turkey grilled instead of baked or fried, and, of course, paired with local wine.

Pacific Northwest: Mushroom gravy

caption Mushroom gravy replaces traditional turkey gravy on Thanksgiving. source Zigzag Mountain Art/ Shutterstock

Mushrooms are one of the most abundant ingredients in a Northwestern Thanksgiving, whether they come in gravy form, or are sautèed as a side.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

Turkey alternates abound, like venison. You’ll probably also be served oyster dressing and fresh vegetables like Brussels sprouts.

Hawaii: Okinawan purple sweet potatoes

caption The purple yam is native to Hawaii. source Walter Lim/ Flickr

You know you’re in Hawaii when your mashed potatoes are purple (and no, that’s not food dye!) Okinawan sweet potatoes are sweet and slightly nutty, and can be served mashed, baked, or own their own.

What else would I find on this Thanksgiving table?

There’s no question that many Hawaiian Thanksgiving traditions are different than those of the coastal United States. Here, it’s not Thanksgiving without fresh poke or sashimi, and the turkey is often smoked, kalua-style.

