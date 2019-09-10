Registration of interest for the $3,088 Samsung Galaxy Fold just opened – here’s how you can preview it first

The much-awaited phone comes in two colours: Cosmos Black and Space Silver. Samsung

It’s almost here.

Samsung’s foldable smartphone will officially be available in Singapore in just eight days, and if you’re interested in becoming one of the first to own it, you can now register your interest on the Samsung website.

While registration of interest – which opened at 11am on Tuesday (September 10) – is not a purchase of the S$3,088 phone, it does get you on the notification list for latest information on the phone’s launch and sale here.

The Galaxy Fold costs S$3,088, and comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage space. Samsung

And even if you don’t eventually become one of the first few in Singapore to own the Galaxy Fold, you do still have a chance to be one of the first few to get your hands on it (for a preview).

According to Samsung’s public relations representatives, the brand’s Samsung Experience Store @ VivoCity will be hosting exclusive one-on-one product experience sessions from Tuesday.

The phone will be available in Singapore on Sept 18 (for the Cosmos Black colour) and Sept 21 (for the Space Silver colour) at Samsung stores or local telcos. Samsung

Samsung’s rep also told Business Insider that customers can see the Galaxy Fold at M1’s store in Paragon and Singtel’s ComCentre from Tuesday. StarHub at VivoCity will also run sessions from September 16. However, there are limited sessions available at each of these stores.

A special Galaxy Fold Live Studio at Paragon will also run from September 18 to 29. Appointments for sessions here can be made via Samsung’s website from 11am on Wednesday, September 11.

Business Insider has requested for more information regarding the experience sessions held on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.

