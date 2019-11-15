Regulation Asia Announces Award Winners for 2019

Among the firms credited in the 2019 awards programme were SGX, PwC, DTCC, ACAMS, Herbert Smith Freehills and Moody’s Analytics.

The Awards programme aims to annually recognise technology companies, legal and consulting firms, and exchanges that have helped shape the regulatory landscape in Asia Pacific over the past year. Firms were asked for written submissions to showcase client wins, new technologies and specific projects and solutions designed to meet changing regulatory requirements.





Regulation Asia’s editorial team was charged with assessing the merit of over 100 submissions, while an external panel of 10 judges comprising subject-matter experts was tasked with deciding the winners in each category, based on the submissions, interview data and other supporting materials collected by the editorial team.





The winners in the Industry Awards categories were SGX (Singapore Exchange) for Exchange of the Year, PwC for Consulting Firm of the Year, Herbert Smith Freehills for Law Firm of the Year, Moody’s Analytics for Data Provider of the Year, DTCC (the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation) for Market Infrastructure of the Year, and ACAMS for Compliance Trainer of the Year.





In the Best Solutions categories, the winners included AxiomSL, IHS Markit, SmartStream Technologies, Fenergo, SWIFT, NICE Actimize, KPMG, Appway, Moody’s Analytics, NeoXam, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Refinitiv, ISDA (the International Swaps and Derivatives Association), and Starling Trust Sciences.





In the Regtech Awards categories, the companies that were recognised included AxiomSL, Finastra, Kaizen Reporting, NICE Actimize, and a collaboration between Gekko Lab and HKEX (Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited).





An Outstanding Project category also recognised implementations around specific regulations or regulatory requirements. Award winners included Acies, IHS Markit, BearingPoint, TriOptima, and ISDA.





Synpulse Management Consulting, Wolters Kluwer, Broadridge, Ascent Regtech, Encompass, SIX, Exiger, TriOptima, Tookitaki, and Audeamus Risk were also recognised for their work in keeping up with rapidly changing regulatory requirements.





Five early-stage firms were also recognised for pioneering innovative technologies in a category called ‘Ones to Watch’. These included LeapXpert, Emotics, Swartz, Binnersley & Associates, Wealth Dynamix and Fortia Financial Services.





“As the regulatory environment continues to mature, with a greater focus – beyond implementation – towards quality assurance and execution. it’s clear that Asia is starting to take a greater leadership role to define the regulatory agenda and how technology will play a part to help firms meet both new and existing regulations,” said Regulation Asia Co-founder & CEO Brad Maclean.





“These awards recognise the continuing excellence of institutions, market infrastructures, technology firms and service providers across the region in their work to comply with ever-changing and increasingly complex rules.”





More than 140 representatives from 60 firms attended the ceremony, including award winners, their clients, and relevant partners.





