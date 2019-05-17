REI’s biggest sale of the year just started — here are 20 of the best deals you can find

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

REI’s Anniversary Sale is running now through May 27 with savings of up to 30% off the company’s best sellers.

If you’re an REI Member, you can also save 20% on one full-price item and an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with the code “ANNV19” at checkout. Sign up here to become one.

You can also save up to $20 if you book an REI class, outing, or event during the sale with the code “OUTSIDE19” at checkout.

Shop 20 of the best deals below, or shop the sale directly for yourself here.

Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover

Patagonia’s Better Sweater is a classic for a reason – cozy, versatile, sustainable, and streamlined, it’s perfect for just about any activity. It has a soft, sweater-knit face and a warm fleece interior.

REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent

REI Co-op’s three-season half-dome backpacking tent is perfect for two – with mesh panels in the upper corners for ventilation and two large doors and vestibules for easy access and additional storage.

Salomon Men’s Quest 4D 3 GTX Hiking Boots

Company expertise and high-quality materials make up these reliable, best-selling hiking boots. Techy upgrades like a new 4D Advanced Chassis design help reduce foot fatigue and improve stability.

REI Membership

While not technically on sale, now would be a good time to sign up for an REI membership, both so you get access to the member-exclusive anniversary deals and start getting rewarded for your shopping.

Patagonia Men’s and Women’s Nano Puff Jackets

Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket is made out of 75% recycled materials, blocks wind, traps body heat, and doesn’t restrict your freedom of movement. Plus, it fits into its own chest pocket.

REI Co-op Men’s Traverse 35 Pack

Sleek enough for a quick day trek, and roomy enough to hold enough gear for an overnighter.

Patagonia Baggies Shorts

Use them for swimming, surfing, hiking, or anything else. They’re quick-drying with a DWR finish, and have a relaxed, wear-anywhere fit.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel

This rugged Black Hole duffel is perfect for packing an inconceivable amount of gear – and keeping it safe from the elements – for everything from a weekend trip to a full vacation. Wear it like a backpack or as a duffel.

Sea to Summit Single Pro Hammock

Hike with the Sea to Summit hammock from the forest to the beach. The breathable fabric supports up to 400 pounds, and it’s built for durability.

REI Co-op Flash Insulated Air Sleeping Pad

Ultralight when being hiked to of from camp, but built for substantial warmth and comfort during sleep, the Flash Insulated Sleeping Pad is a good lightweight companion for overnight trips.

Patagonia Men’s Micro D Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Patagonia’s casual Micro D Snap-T Fleece is the perfect, cushiony-soft layer for everything from hiking to camping to running around town. Plus, it’s made from 100% recycled polyester microfleece.

Garmin inReach Explorer+ 2-Way Satellite Communicator

Stay at least somewhat connected when going off-the-grid with this satellite communicator. It’ll function as a GPS tracker, navigation tool, 2-way satellite messenger, and SOS device.

REI Co-op Nalgene Pride Wide-Mouth Water Bottle

Get on board the fervent Nalgene bandwagon with one of their durable, intuitive water bottles. It’s made of long-lasting copolyester, diswahser-safe, and BPA-free. Plus, 5% of your purchase will go to nonprofits that connect LGBTQ people to the outdoors.

Osprey Men’s Aether AG 70 Pack

A good companion for both a light week on the trail or a gear-heavy weekend excursion, the Aether has Osprey’s beloved Anti-Gravity harness for comfortable wear and a breathable, suspended mesh back.

Osprey Women’s Aura AG 65 Pack,

A women-specific fit combined with Osprey’s traditional Anti-Gravity suspension system makes this an unusually comfortable backpacking pack.

Exped MegaMat Duo 10 Sleeping Pad

This sleeping pad is built for two, and completely fills most two-person tents for a level, comfortable sleeping surface – for tents or car campers.

Patagonia Women’s Nine Trails 26L Pack

This well-designed trail pack has a wide U-shaped zipper for easy loading and on-the-go access along with a comfortable women-specific design. Take it on hikes for a seamless, breathable experience.

REI Co-op Roadtripper Duffel – 60L

Throw the Roadtripper into your trunk or rooftop box for easy, durable carrying. The coated 610-denier Cordura polyester is tough and water-resistant. When not in use, the duffel stows in its own zippered side pocket.

Yakima SkyBox 16 Carbonite Cargo Roof Box

This SkyBox can hold enough gear for three campers, as well as fit snowboards and skis up to 185cm long. It also has a dimple-textured lid, which is supposed to reduce drag and result in less noise.