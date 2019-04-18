REI’s Outdoor School offers thousands of classes and events — some are even free

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Join REI on moonlit hikes for a chance to see the Milky Way. source REI Co-Op

REI offers classes, outings, and events for nature lovers. All levels are welcome to sign up and attend.

Prices do vary based on the event, but there are hundreds of free classes available as well.

You can visit its website to choose from more than 1,000 activities including biking, hiking, camping, and photography.

I don’t know about you, but the only thing I want to do is be outside as spring settles in. Whether I’m just walking home from work or heading to a state park for a hike, if it’s green and it grows, I want to be around it.

Living close to the city has its perks, but when it comes to the outdoors, I’m not sure where I can go to scratch my itch (and I’m not talking about poison ivy). If you find yourself feeling the same way, then try signing up for one of REI’s classes, outings, and events. They’re available in 37 states, including Washington D.C., for members and non-members.

Here’s how you can get in on nature’s fun.

Where to find classes:

REI’s website has a tab called “Classes and Events” where you can filter through more than 1,000 activities to find something for your level and interest, and there’s really something for everyone. Filter classes by level (beginner, intermediate, and advanced) depending on how comfortable you are with a specific activity, the activity itself, date, location, and of course, price; there are a lot of free events, but prices vary.

caption You can also head to the mountains to get in touch with nature. source REI Co-Op

What’s offered:

So what can you do? REI offers thousands of classes on climbing, cycling, hiking, camping, outdoor photography, navigation, paddling, and so much more.

For example, if you’re a novice photographer and love the outdoors, you can sign up for the Smartphone Photography for iPhone and Android class. If you’re a die hard cyclist, join the Bike and Brew in the Hudson Valley event. And if you’re looking for something exhilarating, grab your friends and sign up for the Hiking Camp Muir, Mt. Rainier National Park excursion.

Besides day adventures and short workshops, REI has also planned more than 30 overnight campouts that are available for both members and non-members now through the fall. Each campout usually starts on a Saturday morning and runs until Sunday afternoon. Some upcoming camping locations include Memorial Park Redwoods, Catalina Island, and Boston Harbor Island National and State Park.

REI welcomes everyone so don’t be shy about trying something new. Try a beginner class now and who knows, this time next year, you might be signing up for an intermediate class. Families are also welcome to join in on the fun. One of the best-selling family classes is How to Ride a Bike, which is offered at a ton of locations all over the U.S.

How to sign up:

Once you’re ready to sign up for a class that you’re interested in, you’ll go through a quick registration process that consists of filling out some paperwork and completing the payment. Then go forth and enjoy the great outdoors.