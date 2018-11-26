REI’s Cyber Monday sale includes everything from jackets and camping gear to a Greek Islands adventure tour

- source
Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Save up to 50% off on outerwear, underwear, and apparel from the REI Co-Op brand, Marmot, The North Face, Columbia, and more through Cyber Monday.
- Save 30% on classes, outings, and events using coupon code “OUTSIDE30” through December 2.
- Save up to $900 on adventure travel in 2019 with REI, available through December 2.
- Use coupon code “25OUTLET” through December 2 to save an additional 25% on any one REI Outlet item.
It might be time to put the mosquito repellent and sunscreen away for the season, but there’s still plenty to look forward to on the world wide web for your next adventure in the great outdoors (which, with the right gear, is just as enjoyable in a winter wonderland).
Still, even if you’re opting to wait for tick season to begin again, there’s plenty worth grabbing at REI now, as Cyber Monday holds some of their biggest sales of the year on just about anything and everything you’d hope to find there.
This year, REI has deals of up to 50% off more or less sitewide for Cyber Monday, though the best may be the Greek Isles adventure tour, which, if you book for any time in 2019, will rack up $900 less on your credit card through December 2.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best doorbuster categories as well as some of the best hand-picked deals, laboriously winnowed out by yours truly. Now, for heaven’s sake – or mine – grab some fresh gear and get outside and enjoy it while some of us (cough, cough) are couped up face-to-face with the antithesis of all things outdoors: the computer monitor.
Shop doorbusters in these categories:
- REI Adventures
- REI Co-Op Lifetime Membership ($20 gift credit with $20 purchase)
- Tents
- Camping & Hiking
- Underwear & Socks
- Hammocks & Camp Chairs
- Car Racks, Boxes, & Accessories
- Backpacks & Luggage
- Bikes & Cycling Accessories
- Fitness Electronics
- Snowboarding Apparrel
- REI Co-Op (additional 25% off)
- Ski Lift Tickets
Shop the top 18 deals we handpicked from the sale:
- Save 30% on classes, outings, and events using coupon code “OUTSIDE30” through December 2.
- Save $900 on an REI Adventure trip through the Greek Isles if you book now through December 2, $3,699 for members/$4,199 for nonmembers (originally $4,599/$5,099 nonmembers) (Tip: buy a $20 lifetime membership, which comes with a $20 gift credit now).
- PRIMUS Onja 2-Burner Camp Stove, $83.80 (you save 44% with code “25OUTLET” at checkout)
- REI Half Dome 2 Plus Tent, $128.99 (originally $229.99 – you save 43%)
- Save 25%-50% on Osprey Backpacks
- Jetboil Mighty Mo Backpacking Stove, $29.89 (originally $49.95 – you save 40%)
- ENO TechNest Hammock, $46.99 (originally $94.95 – you save 50%)
- ENO Roadie Hammock Stand, $99.93 (originally $199.95 – you save 50%)
-
REI Co-op Kingdom Cot 3, $95.49 (originally $159.00 – you save 40%)
- Garmin Fenix GPS 5 Watch, $399.99 (originally $550.00 – you save 27%)
- HydroFlask Oasis 1/2-Gallon Container, $71.19 (originally $94.95 – you save 25%)
- FitBit Alta Heartrate Monitor Fitness Tracker, $79.99 (originally $129.95 – you save 38%)
- Thule Pulse L Roof Box, $383.99 (originally $497.99 – you save 20%)
- Diamondback Release 1 27.5 Bike, $1, 424.93 (originally $1,900 – you save 25%)
- Burton Dunmore Men’s Insulated Jacket, $191.83 (originally $239.95 – you save 20%)
Burton Prowess Women's Insulated Jacket, $207.89 (originally $259.95 – you save 20%)
- – you save 20%)
- Burton Prowess Women’s Insulated Jacket, $207.89 (originally $259.95 – you save 20%)
To potentially save more on Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.
Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on the internet.
