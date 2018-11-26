REI’s Cyber Monday sale includes everything from jackets and camping gear to a Greek Islands adventure tour

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

It might be time to put the mosquito repellent and sunscreen away for the season, but there’s still plenty to look forward to on the world wide web for your next adventure in the great outdoors (which, with the right gear, is just as enjoyable in a winter wonderland).

Still, even if you’re opting to wait for tick season to begin again, there’s plenty worth grabbing at REI now, as Cyber Monday holds some of their biggest sales of the year on just about anything and everything you’d hope to find there.

This year, REI has deals of up to 50% off more or less sitewide for Cyber Monday, though the best may be the Greek Isles adventure tour, which, if you book for any time in 2019, will rack up $900 less on your credit card through December 2.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best doorbuster categories as well as some of the best hand-picked deals, laboriously winnowed out by yours truly. Now, for heaven’s sake – or mine – grab some fresh gear and get outside and enjoy it while some of us (cough, cough) are couped up face-to-face with the antithesis of all things outdoors: the computer monitor.

Shop doorbusters in these categories:

Shop the top 18 deals we handpicked from the sale:

