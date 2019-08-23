REI’s big Labor Day sale is going on now through September 2 — here are 25 best deals from The North Face, Patagonia, and more brands

- source
- REI is a go-to shopping spot for all things outdoors- whether you need to stock up on some outdoor apparel basics or want to go on a fun nature adventure in your area, REI has got you covered.
- Now through September 2, you can save up to 40% on outdoor gear, apparel, and more at REI’s Labor Day sale.
- We rounded up the 25 best deals from the sale. Check them out below, or head right to REI to start shopping.
REI is the ultimate shopping destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you need a jacket to brave the winter cold or want to stock up on gear before a big outdoor adventure, REI has got you covered.
Right now, REI is running a huge Labor Day sale – and anyone who needs some outdoor gear or apparel should take note. From August 23 through September 2, you can save up to 40% on outdoor gear, apparel, classes, and adventures at REI.
The sale is offering deep discounts on tons of items, including kayaks, hiking boots, winter jackets, sleeping bags, and more from your favorite outdoor brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Thule, and more. This year, you can even save on REI events and adventures- outdoor day trips, activity classes, and specialty trips run by the retailer.
If you need to gear up for a rock-climbing trip, are looking to actually learn how to rock climb, or just want to pick up some outdoor clothing basics, the REI Labor Day sale is well worth checking out. Since the sale is so big, these nine categories will help you navigate the best deals easily:
- Camping gear up to 30% off
- REI Co-op brand gear and clothing up to 30% off
- Arc’teryx apparel up to 25% off
- REI events and classes 20% off with the code “REICLASS19“
- Bikes up to 20% off
- Casual footwear and sandals up to 40% off
- Summer clothing up to 50% off
- Cycle clothing and accessories up to 30% off
- La Sportiva hiking and climbing footwear up to 25% off
Head to REI to shop the Labor Day sale now. Or, check out 25 of the best deals included in the sale, below:
Garmin Vivomove HR Smart Watch
$169.99 (Originally $200) [You save 15%]
Men’s Arc’teryx Zeta FL Rain Jacket
$161.83 (Originally $325) [You save 50%]
Osprey Aether AG 70 Pack
$231.99 (Originally $310) [You save 25%]
Women’s Roxy Neon Tide Rashguard
$26.83 (Originally $39.50) [You save 32%]
GHOST Square Cross 6.8 AL Bike
$768.93 (Originally $1,099) [You save 30%]
Women’s Oboz Sawtooth Low BDry Hiking Shoes
$97.73 (Originally $140) [You save 30%]
Men’s Adidas Terrex ClimaCool Boat Water Shoes
$42.93 (Originally $65) [You save 33%]
Women’s The North Face Anthea Insulated Jacket
$63.83 (Originally $129) [You save 50%]
Men’s Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
$68.93 (Originally $139) [You save 50%]
REI Ausangate Lodge to Lodge Trek
$3,999 for REI members (Originally $4,999) [You save $1,000]
$4,499 for non-members (Originally $5,499) [You save $1,000]
Women’s Patagonia Better Sweater Vest
$48.93 (Originally $99) [You save 50%]
Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL 2 Tent
$337.39 (Originally $449.95) [You save 25%]
STAR Challenger Sit-On-Top Inflatable Kayak
$671.19 (Originally $895) [You save 25%]
Men’s REI Co-op Link Shell Bike Shorts
$38.93 (Originally $79.95) [You save 50%]
Women’s REI Co-op “Out There” Graphic Fleece Sweatshirt
$28.99 (Originally $59.95) [You save 51%]
Men’s Smartwool Curated Shadow Ridge Crew Socks
$9.83 (Originally $19.95) [You save 50%]
Men’s Columbia Titanium Omni-Heat 3D Knit Tights
$21.83 (Originally $90.00) [You save 75%]
Women’s Arc’teryx Delta LT Jacket
$68.83 (Originally $139.00) [You save 50%]
Marmot Trestles Elite 0 Sleeping Bag
$130.73 (Originally $219) [You save 40%]
REI Co-op Cool Haul 18 Soft Cooler
$74.89 (Originally $99.95) [You save 25%]
Women’s Black Diamond StormLine Stretch Rain Pants
$68.93 (Originally $99.00) [You save 30%]
Men’s Columbia Super Slack Tide Camp Shirt
$37.93 (Originally $55) [You save 31%]
Thule Force XT L Roof Box
$455.89 (Originally $569.95) [You save 20%]
Manduka eKO Lite 4mm Yoga Mat
$33.73 (Originally $68) [You save 50%]
Kids’ Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandals
