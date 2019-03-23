The perks of REI’s lifetime membership far outweigh its one-time $20 cost

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The $20 lifetime REI membership is a great deal.

Members receive 10% off of almost everything in the store automatically (paid back in an annual dividend), access to members-only deals, deep discounts on REI classes, events, and adventures, and can vote on the company’s board of directors, among other perks.

The $20 fee quickly pays for itself, especially if you or someone in your family plan to buy from REI.

Chances are that you’ve likely heard of REI if you’re either an outdoor enthusiast or someone who has just had to buy a winter coat once in their lifetime. What might come as more of a surprise, though, is their $20 lifetime membership program.

Although paid retail memberships rightfully inspire some skeptical thinking, this is one that, all things considered, is actually an insanely good value.

There are the obvious benefits: REI is a household name in the outdoors world for good reason, and carries a dauntingly huge selection. They have a strong sense of community and awesome customer service, the latter of which I’m willing to wager is influenced by the former. If you spend over $50, you get free shipping. And if you want to look online to see if a product is stocked locally to buy and pick up in person at your convenience, you can do that, too.

Not to mention, they treat their employees pretty dang well, with some of the best benefits for a part-time job out there; and that’s always something worth supporting, especially if it doesn’t change your shopping experience.

If you’re like most customers, you might be unsure the benefits are actually worth parting with $20 upfront – even if they are for a lifetime. You might be concerned you won’t shop there frequently enough, being more price-tag loyal than retailer. Or, if you’re already stocked with gear or just like to travel light, you might be wondering how frequently you’d really use it anyway.

But keeping all these things in mind, I’m convinced REI’s co-op membership is worth it, even if it’s just for a new pair of boots in four years. REI has one of the best, no-questions-asked return policies (though curtailed in recent years due to policy abuse), meaning that if you do buy the same pair somewhere else for less, you may come to regret it when it’s not as simple to replace after an unfortunate break. And if you happen to lose your receipt, like most of us are prone to do, your membership keeps a log of everything you’ve bought, for a seamless process.

And when all are considered together, that $20 price tag turns out to be a great value.

Below, I take you through all the benefits that come with an REI membership, so you can see for yourself.

Receive 10% back on your purchases

Basically, everything at REI is perpetually on sale for you. As far as you are concerned, 10% is raining from the sky.

When you buy something using your member number, REI gives you 10% of the price back in an Annual Dividend in March. So essentially, they give 10% of your own money back to you.

Though you won’t receive a refund on certain products (like those already discounted), you will essentially have a coupon to the store in general, which makes spending on best-selling products that never hit the clearance rack feel a little bit better.

While the membership is $20, it’s also for a lifetime, so it’ll pay for itself over time.

And even if you don’t have much faith in yourself ever dropping enough money to physically see that $20 fee in your pocket again, family members are able to use your membership as well, making it easier to rack up purchases and your annual return.

Get members-only special offers

Often, REI will host member-only sales where members can get up to 50% off. Though you only see 10% back of what you buy full-price, you might not have to use that benefit as much as you think.

Play, learn, and travel for less

When REI boasts about having a community, it’s wise to believe them.

Most REI stores have frequent classes on subjects that might come in handy for anyone, whether you’re looking to take up an activity outdoors and don’t know where to start, or even if you want to dare something more dangerous in the wild where mistakes have serious consequences. In the REI outdoor school, you can learn everything from outdoor survival to fixing your bike.

For REI members, these outdoor classes, events, rentals, shop series, and REI Adventures are either massively discounted or completely free. In this case, the membership is often what you make of it.

Access in-store REI Garage sales

The Members Only Garage Sale is an extremely popular event for good reason. You’ll find slightly used or returned gear and clothing listed at huge discounts. Quantities are limited, items are sold as is, and all sales are final, but no one in the crowd is complaining about that considering the prices.

Have a direct impact on the retailer itself

In a lesser-known but extremely cool portion of the REI membership, members are able to influence the future of the company that they have become involved with. Each spring, an election ballot is included with their annual dividend and REI members are able to vote on the company’s board of directors.

Members are able to read through candidate profiles themselves and then directly vote for those who reflect their values and their hopes for the company, helping to ensure REI always stays true to its core values.

Be a part of something good

The REI Co-op invests in the future of the outdoors by giving back nearly 70% of its profits. They invest in the work of nonprofit partners who help hundreds of organizations improve outdoor access for all, and offer local events of stewardship where members can volunteer to protect and expand trails.

Not to mention that if you choose to, REI members are able to donate all or just a portion of their dividend to the REI foundation, which supports the environment that you love through community partnerships and REI grants.

Sign up for a lifetime REI membership here.