20 great deals we handpicked from REI’s massive outdoor gear sale

REI is home to literally everything you need for an enjoyable adventure in the outdoors. As winter and the holiday season nears, the outdoor retailer is having a huge “Gear Up Get Out” sale that’s worth taking advantage of for yourself or anyone on your holiday gift list.

Now through November 19, you can get up to 30% off outdoor apparel, gear, footwear, and accessories.

The limited-time sale includes discounts on jackets, warm base layers, winter boots, tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, ski gear, bikes, and much more.

Whether you’re loading up on gear for an upcoming cold-weather excursion, shopping for a warm jacket, or looking for a very specific item, you’re likely to find it here. We rounded up some of the best deals, but since the sale is so massive, these product categories can help you find exactly what you need.

Shop the REI Gear Up Get Out sale now or keep reading for our picks, below:

Men’s Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Women’s Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Men’s The North Face ThermoBall Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket

Women’s Columbia Emerald Lake Insulated Parka

Women’s REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie

Men’s REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie

Men’s Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover

Women’s Patagonia Los Gatos Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover

Men’s Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Crew Top

Men’s Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Bottoms

Women’s Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer One-Piece Bodysuit

REI Co-op Kingdom 6 Tent

REI Co-op Camp Bundle

Bundle includes REI Co-op Camp Dome 2 tent, REI Co-op Camp Bed 2.5 self-inflating pad, REI Co-op Siesta 30 sleeping bag.

Yakima SkyRise 2 Rooftop Tent

Men’s Danner Crag Rat USA Hiking Boots

Men’s Kodiak Thane Boots

Women’s Timberland Jayne 6-Inch Waterproof Boots

REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Duffel

Patagonia Arbor Pack 26-Liter

Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Watch