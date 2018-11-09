20 great deals we handpicked from REI’s massive outdoor gear sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
REI is home to literally everything you need for an enjoyable adventure in the outdoors. As winter and the holiday season nears, the outdoor retailer is having a huge “Gear Up Get Out” sale that’s worth taking advantage of for yourself or anyone on your holiday gift list.
Now through November 19, you can get up to 30% off outdoor apparel, gear, footwear, and accessories.
The limited-time sale includes discounts on jackets, warm base layers, winter boots, tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, ski gear, bikes, and much more.
Whether you’re loading up on gear for an upcoming cold-weather excursion, shopping for a warm jacket, or looking for a very specific item, you’re likely to find it here. We rounded up some of the best deals, but since the sale is so massive, these product categories can help you find exactly what you need.
- Patagonia jackets, clothing, and more
- Jackets from Arc’teryx, Marmot, REI Co-op
- Base layers, socks, and accessories
- Tents, sleeping bags, and camping accessories
- Hiking boots, trail shoes, and other footwear
- Backpacks, duffels, and travel accessories
- Arc’teryx clothing and footwear
- Bikes and cycling clothes and accessories
Shop the REI Gear Up Get Out sale now or keep reading for our picks, below:
Men’s Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
$138.99, available in eight colors (Originally $199) [You save 30%]
Women’s Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
$138.99, available in colors (Originally $199) [You save 30%]
Men’s The North Face ThermoBall Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
$244.29, available in four colors (Originally $349) [You save 30%]
Women’s Columbia Emerald Lake Insulated Parka
$164.99, available in four colors (Originally $220) [You save 25%]
Women’s REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie
$108.99, available in five colors (Originally $219) [You save 50%]
Men’s REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie
$108.99, available in colors (Originally $219) [You save 50%]
Men’s Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover
$89.99, available in four colors (Originally $129) [You save 30%]
Women’s Patagonia Los Gatos Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover
$68.99, available in four colors (Originally $99) [You save 30%]
Men’s Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Crew Top
$66.49, available in three colors (Originally $95) [You save 30%]
Men’s Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Bottoms
$66.49, available in two colors (Originally $95) [You save 30%]
Women’s Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer One-Piece Bodysuit
$157.49, available in two colors (Originally $225) [You save 30%]
REI Co-op Kingdom 6 Tent
$328.93 (Originally $439) [You save 25%]
REI Co-op Camp Bundle
$148.93 (Originally $239) [You save 37%]
Bundle includes REI Co-op Camp Dome 2 tent, REI Co-op Camp Bed 2.5 self-inflating pad, REI Co-op Siesta 30 sleeping bag.
Yakima SkyRise 2 Rooftop Tent
$748.93 (Originally $1,099) [You save 31%]
Men’s Danner Crag Rat USA Hiking Boots
$224.93 (Originally $299.95) [You save 25%]
Men’s Kodiak Thane Boots
$119.99, available in three colors (Originally $160) [You save 30%]
Women’s Timberland Jayne 6-Inch Waterproof Boots
$119.93, available in two colors (Originally $160) [You save 25%]
REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Duffel
$62.89, available in five colors (Originally $89.95) [You save 30%]
Patagonia Arbor Pack 26-Liter
$73.93 (Originally $99) [You save 25%]
Garmin Fenix 5 GPS Watch
