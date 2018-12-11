20 great deals we hand-picked from REI’s massive holiday sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

REI is home to literally everything you need for an enjoyable adventure outdoors. With the holiday season just weeks away, REI is having a huge holiday clearance sale that’s worth taking advantage of while completing your gift list – or even shopping for yourself.

Now through December 16, you can get up to 50% off clearance items including outdoor apparel, gear, footwear, and accessories.

The limited-time sale includes discounts on top brands like Patagonia, Columbia, The North Face, PrAna, Smartwool, and more.

Whether you’re loading up on gear for an upcoming cold-weather excursion, shopping for a warm jacket, or looking for a very specific item, you’re likely to find it here. We rounded up some of the best deals, but since the sale is so massive, these product categories can help you find exactly what you need.

Shop the REI Holiday sale now or keep reading for our picks, below:

Men’s Columbia Ramble Interchange 3-in-1 Down Jacket

Women’s REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie

Men’s REI Co-op Flowcore Fleece Jacket

Women’s REI Co-op Aureum Sherpa Hoodie

Men’s The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 2.0 Insulated Hoodie

Women’s Patagonia Skeg Set Lightweight Full-Zip Hoodie

Men’s The North Face Summit L4 Proprius Softshell Pants

Women’s PrAna Crestland Pullover

Patagonia Arbor Pack 26L

Mens’ Kodiak Carden Boots

Women’s United By Blue x Danner Light Bison Hiking Boot

Men’s New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v3

Women’s New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit

REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent

REI Co-op Camp Bundle

Bundle includes REI Co-op Camp Dome 2 tent, REI Co-op Camp Bed 2.5 self-inflating pad, REI Co-op Siesta 30 sleeping bag.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Watch + Heart Rate Monitor

GoPro HERO7

Men’s Salomon MTN Explore Alpine Touring Ski Boots

Women’s Atlas Elektra Rendezvous 23 Snowshoe Kit

Kit includes Rendezvous snowshoes, a pair of LockJaw snowshoe poles, and a carrying bag.

Men’s Blizzard Cochise Skis