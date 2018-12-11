20 great deals we hand-picked from REI’s massive holiday sale

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

REI is home to literally everything you need for an enjoyable adventure outdoors. With the holiday season just weeks away, REI is having a huge holiday clearance sale that’s worth taking advantage of while completing your gift list – or even shopping for yourself.

Now through December 16, you can get up to 50% off clearance items including outdoor apparel, gear, footwear, and accessories.

The limited-time sale includes discounts on top brands like Patagonia, Columbia, The North Face, PrAna, Smartwool, and more.

Whether you’re loading up on gear for an upcoming cold-weather excursion, shopping for a warm jacket, or looking for a very specific item, you’re likely to find it here. We rounded up some of the best deals, but since the sale is so massive, these product categories can help you find exactly what you need.

Shop the REI Holiday sale now or keep reading for our picks, below:

Men’s Columbia Ramble Interchange 3-in-1 Down Jacket

$109.83 (Originally $220) [You save 50%]

Women’s REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie

$149.93, available in three colors (Originally $219) [You save 31%]

Men’s REI Co-op Flowcore Fleece Jacket

$49.83, available in two colors (Originally $99.95) [You save 50%]

Women’s REI Co-op Aureum Sherpa Hoodie

$59.93, available in five colors (Originally $119) [You save 49%]

Men’s The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 2.0 Insulated Hoodie

$98.93 (Originally $149) [You save 33%]

Women’s Patagonia Skeg Set Lightweight Full-Zip Hoodie

$61.93 (Originally $89) [You save 30%]

Men’s The North Face Summit L4 Proprius Softshell Pants

$139.93 (Originally $200) [You save 30%]

Women’s PrAna Crestland Pullover

$89.93, available in two colors (Originally $120) [You save 30%]

Patagonia Arbor Pack 26L

48.93 (Originally $99) [You save 50%]

Mens’ Kodiak Carden Boots

$69.83, available in two colors (Originally $145) [You save 51%]

Women’s United By Blue x Danner Light Bison Hiking Boot

$284.93 (Originally $390) [You save 26%]

Men’s New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v3

$93.83 (Originally $134.95) [You save 30%]

Women’s New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit

$49.83 (Originally $84.95) [You save 41%]

REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent

$289.93 (Originally $389) [You save 25%]

REI Co-op Camp Bundle

$148.93 (Originally $239) [You save 37%]

Bundle includes REI Co-op Camp Dome 2 tent, REI Co-op Camp Bed 2.5 self-inflating pad, REI Co-op Siesta 30 sleeping bag.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Watch + Heart Rate Monitor

$139.99, available in three colors (Originally $170) [You save 17%]

GoPro HERO7

$229.99 (Originally $300) [You save 23%]

Men’s Salomon MTN Explore Alpine Touring Ski Boots

$349.93 (Originally $699.95) [You save 50%]

Women’s Atlas Elektra Rendezvous 23 Snowshoe Kit

$151.93 (Originally $189.95) [You save 20%]

Kit includes Rendezvous snowshoes, a pair of LockJaw snowshoe poles, and a carrying bag.

Men’s Blizzard Cochise Skis

$599.93 (Originally $749.95) [You save 20%]